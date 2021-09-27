Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will see a doctor this week for his injured left foot, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.
The junior All-American suffered the same injury at practice last Wednesday that kept him out of preseason camp. He wore a walking boot on the sideline as LSU played Mississippi State.
Orgeron did not say whether or not Stingley will return against No. 22 Auburn this weekend. If he can't play, sophomore Dwight McGlothern will be in line for his second straight start.
"We haven't heard anything yet," Orgeron said. "He's going to see a doctor this week. He has not seen a doctor, so it's still the same right now."
Orgeron also said left tackle Cameron Wire will return this week after a three-game absence and backup offensive lineman Charles Turner may play after missing the last two games.
"I think that's going to help us with some depth," Orgeron said.