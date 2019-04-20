Topped by Tonea Marshall’s personal-best time in the 100-meter hurdles, the LSU track and field teams recorded 10 wins Saturday in the annual Alumni Gold meet in Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Six of LSU’s victories came from the fourth-ranked Lady Tigers with Marshall’s wind-legal time of 12.81 seconds heading the list.
The wind was measured at +1.9 meters per second, just under the allowable of 2.0 mps for record-keeping purposes.
The time bettered her old mark of 12.88 seconds that Marshall clocked a year ago as a sophomore and moved her from 10th on the school's all-time list to fifth.
It was also good for the national lead, topping the 12.87 registered by USC’s Chanel Brissett on April 6.
On the men’s side, Jaron Flournoy produced another national leader for No. 4 LSU when he won the 200 meters in 20.13 seconds.
While Flournoy’s time won’t count for record-keeping purposes, it will stand as the national leader because the NCAA allows for a tailwind of up to 4.0 mps.
On a bright, sunny afternoon, NCAA indoor pole vault champion and collegiate record-holder Mondo Duplantis made his outdoor debut in an LSU uniform by winning with a clearance of 18 feet, 2½ inches.
That was good for third place on the school’s all-time list, just one spot behind his father, Greg, who cleared 18-5¼ back in 1986.
Another significant win for the Tigers came from JuVaughn Harrison in the high jump with a career outdoor best of 7-4¼.
That bettered his old mark of 7-3¾ by a half-inch and gave him third place on the school’s all-time alone after being tied for third.
Harrison is just a quarter-inch out of second and 1½ inches off the 29-year-old school record of 7-5¾ held by Tom Lange.
The other men’s win came from the 4x400-meter relay team of Dorian Camel, Raymond Kibet, Correion Mosby and Tyler Terry.
Already the national leader with a time of 3 minutes, 02.88 seconds, they got the stick around in 3:04.89 on Saturday.
On the women’s side, Abby O’Donoghue matched her PR when she won the high jump with a clearance of 5-11¼, while the Lady Tigers’ middle distance and distance corps chalked up the other four victories.
Ersula Farrow won the 800 in 2:05.75. Hollie Parker took the 1,500 in 4:23.32, Alicia Stamey won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11:17.24 and Julia Palin was the winner of the 5,000 in 17:02.47.