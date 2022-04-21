When Ali Newland was a young softball player in Snellville, Georgia, her father Scott would joke with her: “I bet you won’t get on SportsCenter today,” he’d say.
For Scott, a former collegiate baseball player who married Brandi, an ex-collegiate softball player, the joke was a light tease, a playful challenge to humble and motivate his daughter. The Newlands are a household of athletes.
His bet was once a safe wager. But since, it’s turned into a gamble.
Now LSU softball’s sixth hitter, Ali Newland’s diving grabs in left field have already appeared on SportsCenter twice this season, ranked highly in the ESPN show’s signature segment, Top 10 plays. She’s enjoying a breakout season as the bridge between the Tigers’ power hitters and their bottom half of the lineup.
Newland has become one of LSU coach Beth Torina’s most trusted players, both at the plate and in the field.
“I hope I look up in a tough situation and see (Newland) in the on-deck circle,” Torina said. “I think she’s been huge. I think she’s been not just consistent, but she’s been clutch. She’s been able to get that timely hit.”
On Friday, Newland will return home for a weekend series against her father’s alma mater, No. 14 Georgia (36-9, 9-6 Southeastern Conference). The Bulldogs lead the SEC in runs, hits and RBIs. They’re tied for the conference lead in home runs, and they rank in the top three in batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.
“I think that’ll be a tough challenge to defend and pitch to,” Torina said. “Our offense will have to swing with them.”
To keep up, LSU will need a little more firepower than usual, especially from the back half of its lineup, led by Newland’s .264 batting average, .808 OPS, 33 hits, five homers and 27 RBIs. Those numbers are up from her freshman year, when she recorded only eight hits on 40 at-bats.
Newland was born to play softball. She took her first swings not long after she walked her first steps. Her earliest memories are watching the Atlanta Braves with her father, who passed a love of the game on to her, teaching her to be fearless — in the batter’s box and on defense.
When Newland enrolled at LSU, that courage was tested, she said: She was unforgiving, far too demanding of herself.
“I took failure so hard last year,” she said.
On Wednesday, Newland recalled a sit-down with Torina and assistant coach Lindsay Leftwich, who reminded her that she “worked her ass off for the right to be confident.” Newland once let bad practice reps turn into rough days. But now she remembers every pitch, each swing has “a lifespan of its own,” Newland said. She is free and fearless, and that has manifested itself in her full extensions in left field.
On March 6, LSU had a 4-0 lead over Louisiana Tech, and Newland saved two runs after she laid out for a catch in shallow left field, popped up and fired to second to complete a double play.
Newland secured two diving grabs in the Tigers’ third game against Texas on March 19. The first saved a run in the bottom of the second inning, and the other stopped a base hit in the bottom of the seventh, as LSU tried to preserve a one-run lead over the Longhorns.
On Tuesday, Newland jumped against the left field wall and robbed a game-tying homer, hit high by a McNeese State batter.
The spectacular grabs and the cameos on SportsCenter are signs that Newland has rediscovered her confidence that her father tried to instill in her at a young age.
“Nobody ever got on SportsCenter by playing the ball on a hop,” he’d always tell her, as part of the teasing.
Newland took the advice to heart by going full speed all the time, trying to catch every ball hit her way. She’ll bring that fearlessness to Athens, Georgia, beginning Friday, when she’ll try to snag a couple of the Bulldogs’ hits into shallow left field.
“(My dad) always made me play the game with the intent to catch everything,” Newland said, “with the intent to do crazy things. It was never an option to be careful.”