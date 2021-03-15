In its last game before conference play, LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball. SLU is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 14-3. SLU is 11-4.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (3-1, 1.23 ERA, 14.2 IP, 2 BB, 18 SO); SLU — Jr. LH Brock Batty (0-0, 7.36 ERA, 3.2 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This game serves as the final test for the bullpen before conference play, and LSU intends to use a handful of relievers as it tries to discover who it can rely on during later innings. The group allowed 20 runs last weekend against UTSA, a worrisome sign this close to the first Southeastern Conference game. LSU needs to find some pitchers capable of handling close leads. It hopes to learn more about them Tuesday night.