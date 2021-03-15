NO.lsuuno.031121.08.jpg
Buy Now

LSU pitcher Will Hellmers gets ready to pitch against UNO during a baseball game at Maestri Field in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY SOPHIA GERMER

In its last game before conference play, LSU hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball. SLU is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 14-3. SLU is 11-4.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (3-1, 1.23 ERA, 14.2 IP, 2 BB, 18 SO); SLU — Jr. LH Brock Batty (0-0, 7.36 ERA, 3.2 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This game serves as the final test for the bullpen before conference play, and LSU intends to use a handful of relievers as it tries to discover who it can rely on during later innings. The group allowed 20 runs last weekend against UTSA, a worrisome sign this close to the first Southeastern Conference game. LSU needs to find some pitchers capable of handling close leads. It hopes to learn more about them Tuesday night.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments