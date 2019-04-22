WHO: LSU vs. Lamar
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Lamar is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: Lamar – So. RHP Jack Dallas (0-4, 6.04 ERA, 25.1 IP, 17 BB, 20 SO); LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-2, 8.41 ERA, 20.1 IP, 11 BB, 18 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: During LSU's series against Florida last weekend, the Tigers scored 33 runs. They batted .368 (43-for-117) as a team with eight doubles, two triples and four home runs. LSU posted these offensive numbers without two of its most reliable hitters, Zach Watson and Chris Reid. Neither will play against Lamar, so will the backups continue to step up in their absence?