lsuflorida.042119 HS 1719.JPG
Buy Now

LSU shortstop Josh Smith (4) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in a game against Florida, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU vs. Lamar

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: Lamar is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: Lamar – So. RHP Jack Dallas (0-4, 6.04 ERA, 25.1 IP, 17 BB, 20 SO); LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-2, 8.41 ERA, 20.1 IP, 11 BB, 18 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: During LSU's series against Florida last weekend, the Tigers scored 33 runs. They batted .368 (43-for-117) as a team with eight doubles, two triples and four home runs. LSU posted these offensive numbers without two of its most reliable hitters, Zach Watson and Chris Reid. Neither will play against Lamar, so will the backups continue to step up in their absence?

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments