In the midst of rewriting the LSU record book this season, the Tigers' prolific offense made Southeastern Conference history Saturday night.
It happened in a matter of seconds — on back-to-back plays, appropriately enough —midway through the third quarter of LSU's 56-20 blowout of Arkansas in Tiger Stadium.
When Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through a gaping hole for 35 yards and Joe Burrow hit Ja'Marr Chase for a 50-yard touchdown on the very next play, LSU did what no other team had done in SEC history.
Combined with Chase and Justin Jefferson, who both went over 1,000 yards receiving at Ole Miss last Saturday, LSU had a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.
In his postgame news conference, LSU coach Ed Orgeron acknowledged his offense making SEC history.
“Excellent job by the offensive staff and an excellent job by our players,” he said.
Even the players are starting to realize that the numbers they're putting up are mind-boggling.
"We have four games left, too, so I don't know if the ones we're breaking this year will ever be broken again," Burrow said. "This is a really special team."
Making SEC history wasn’t enough Saturday night; the offense that set a school record for single-season passing yards a week ago broke three more against Arkansas.
With 612 total yards, which came seven days after LSU pounded Ole Miss for 714 yards, the Tigers now have 6,172 yards with at least three games remaining. That broke the old record of 6,152 set by the 2007 team that claimed the national championship.
LSU also scored eight touchdowns to bring its total for the season to 70, topping the old mark of 66 set in 2007, and the Tigers’ 68 TDs by rushing and passing is three better than the ’07 team.
They were just the latest accomplishments for an LSU offense that hasn't shown any sign of slowing down since the first snap of the season opener Georgia Southern on Aug. 31.
Edwards-Helaire extended LSU's streak of having a 1,000-yard rusher to seven seasons when he sped 35 yards through a gaping hole, setting up Burrow's deep throw down the middle to Chase for his own personal milestone.
On the play, Burrow, who went into the game with a school-record 3,687 passing yards that he set last week in a 58-37 rout of Ole Miss, became just the fourth SEC quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season.
He added 246 passing yards in the first half against Arkansas, pushing his total to 3,933 yards at that point. The touchdown to Chase with 7:48 left in the third quarter upped his season total to 4,014 yards before he turned the game over to Myles Brennan.
The only other SEC quarterbacks to amass 4,000 passing yards were Kentucky’s Tim Couch in 1998 (4,275), Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel in 2013 (4,114) and Ole Miss’ Chad Kelly in 2015 (4,042).
Burrow’s three TDs against the Razorbacks gave him 41 for the season, which is good for third place in the league’s record books behind Missouri’s Drew Lock, who had 44 in 2017, and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, who tossed 43 in 2018.
Earlier, Edwards-Helaire extended the streak that former LSU stars Jeremy Hill, Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice and Nick Brossette — all Louisiana natives — put together over the past six seasons.
Fournette and Guice each had back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.
Fournette did it in 2014 with 1,034 yards and in 2015, when he powered his way to a school-record 1,953 yards, while Guice had 1,387 yards in 2016 and 1,251 in ’17.
Hill started the streak back in 2013 with 1,401 yards.
LSU’s 1,000-yard rushers
(since 2013)
2013 Jeremy Hill 1,401
2014 Leonard Fournette 1,034
2015 Leonard Fournette 1,953
2016 Derrius Guice 1,387
2017 Derrius Guice 1,251
2018 Nick Brossette 1,039
2019 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1,146
SEC single-season passing leaders
4,275 Tim Couch, Kentucky, 1998
4,114 Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, 2013
4,042 Chad Kelly, Ole Miss, 2015
4,014 Joe Burrow, LSU, 2019
SEC single-season TD passing leaders
44 Drew Lock, Missouri, 2017
43 Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 2018
41 Joe Burrow, LSU, 2019
40 Andre Woodson, Kentucky, 2007
39 Danny Wuerfful, Florida, 1996