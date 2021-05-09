Home course advantage in college golf is something to be treasured when comes to NCAA tournament time.

The LSU men’s golf team was supposed to host an NCAA regional at the University Club, the school’s home course, in 2020. Unfortunately, that got wiped out like all NCAA spring championships by the pandemic. The program hopes to get it back by 2024.

Now it’s the LSU women’s team’s turn. One of the top squads in the country coming off a record-smashing performance in the SEC Championship, the No. 4 ranked Tigers are the top seed in the NCAA Baton Rouge regional that is set for Monday through Wednesday.

The top six of 18 teams will advance to the NCAA Championships, May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona. With their talent and significant advantage in course knowledge, especially putting U-Club’s treacherous greens, the Tigers are a huge favorite to advance.

But LSU women’s coach Garrett Runion has a wary eye to the skies entering the regional. Rain is a significant threat each day of the tournament, and mud is famously known for being an equalizer in sports.

“Early last week the course looked rough,” Runion said, “but last couple of days it’s shaped up nicely. Unfortunately, more rain is coming. It may change the course, honestly.”

Runion said regional officials will likely only go to lift, clean and place in the fairways as “a last resort,” so squishy lies and mud balls could be a factor.

Despite its lofty ranking, LSU has drawn a strong field. According to GolfStat.com, 12 of the 18 teams are ranked in the top 50 nationally and 13 of the top 50 individual players.

LSU has the regional’s top duo in sophomores Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone. A pair of first-team All-SEC selections, they’re ranked Nos. 2 and 16, nationally. Lindblad, who is also the world’s No. 3-ranked women’s amateur, hasn’t finished lower than third in her past five starts. That includes two wins (one of those at the U-Club in the LSU Tiger Golf Classic) and a third in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Lindblad and Stone will have some home-grown competition, however from Ole Miss senior Julia Johnson. The St. Gabriel native is ranked No. 8 in GolfStat’s collegiate standings.

Also in the field is Mississippi State freshman Abbey Daniel from Covington.

Johnson leads an Ole Miss team that’s ranked No. 5 nationally. Other top-25 teams include No. 12 Baylor, No. 13 Oregon, No. 19 Maryland and No. 21 Alabama.

There is no admission charge for the regional. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com.

NCAA Baton Rouge regional teams

(National ranking in parenthesis)

LSU (4)

Ole Miss (5)

Baylor (12)

Oregon (13)

Maryland (19)

Alabama (21)

Oregon State (28)

Houston (31)

Miami, Florida (36)

North Texas (38)

Purdue (44)

Miss. State (45)

Tulsa (52)

Sam Houston (53)

Kennesaw State (70)

East Tennessee State (75)

Quinnipiac (184)

Jacksonville State (205)

Unattached individuals

Malak Bouraeda, Colorado

Courtney Dow, Texas A&M

Dorothy Forbrigd, East Carolina

Justine Fournand, FAU

Julie Hovland, East Carolina

Theresa Toscano, San Diego State