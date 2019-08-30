Freshman linebacker Donte Starks said in a Tweet on Friday afternoon the NCAA cleared him to play this fall.
Academically ineligible, Starks did not arrive when LSU reported to preseason camp on Aug. 1. He had to pass a math class before he could enroll in school.
On Wednesday night, coach Ed Orgeron said LSU had to “wait a few days” to know more about Starks’ eligibility. Orgeron had said gaining eligibility would come “down to the wire” for Starks, who needed to complete his requirements before the first game.
Starks, who used Twitter to provide updates on his progress, wrote Wednesday evening he had finished the course and the NCAA needed 48 hours to update his eligibility.
On Friday, Starks wrote “The NCAA has cleared me” in a tweet that included purple and gold hearts. LSU has not confirmed Starks’ eligibility.
Starks signed with LSU as a four-star recruit from John Ehret High School. Starks, who made 129 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks his senior season, was considered the No. 10 inside linebacker in the country by 247Sports.
LSU has a deep inside linebacker corps entering Saturday night’s game against Georgia Southern. During preseason practice, junior Patrick Queen, junior Jacob Phillips and sophomore Damone Clark have competed to start alongside senior Michael Divinity. All four players are expected to play in the season opener.