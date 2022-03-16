BR.lsuolemissbkb.020222 HS 673.JPG

Ole Miss guard/forward Luis Rodriguez (15) defends against LSU forward Tari Eason (13) in the first half of an SEC game, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the LSU PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU forward Tari Eason was named Wednesday to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's District VII team.

Nicholls State guard Ty Gordon was also on the 10-man team selected for District VII, which encompasses the states of Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.

The USBWA annually selects all-districts team for each of nine geographic regions along with a player of the year and coach of the year in each region.

Voting is done by the USBWA's national membership of 900-plus writers and broadcasters. The USBWA has picked all-district teams since its founding in the 1956-57 season.

Eason, a sophomore from Los Angeles, was an honorable mention pick on the AP All-America team that was announced Tuesday.

He's averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals this season going into LSU's first-round NCAA tournament game on Friday night against Iowa State.

A fifth-year player from Tunica, Mississippi, Gordon was named the Southland Conference player of the year after leading Nicholls to the league's regular-season title.

He averaged 21.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter