LSU forward Tari Eason was named Wednesday to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's District VII team.
Nicholls State guard Ty Gordon was also on the 10-man team selected for District VII, which encompasses the states of Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.
The USBWA annually selects all-districts team for each of nine geographic regions along with a player of the year and coach of the year in each region.
Voting is done by the USBWA's national membership of 900-plus writers and broadcasters. The USBWA has picked all-district teams since its founding in the 1956-57 season.
Eason, a sophomore from Los Angeles, was an honorable mention pick on the AP All-America team that was announced Tuesday.
He's averaging 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals this season going into LSU's first-round NCAA tournament game on Friday night against Iowa State.
A fifth-year player from Tunica, Mississippi, Gordon was named the Southland Conference player of the year after leading Nicholls to the league's regular-season title.
He averaged 21.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.