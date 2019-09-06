The first full weekend of the 2019 season was one the Southeastern Conference would probably rather forget. Sure, top-10 teams like Alabama, Georgia and LSU sailed through their openers and Auburn, which edged Oregon in a thriller, has joined them at No. 10. But several teams had their noses bloodied — most notably Missouri, South Carolina and Ole Miss. Then, there was Tennessee, which inexplicably fell 38-30 at Rocky Top to 26-point underdog Georgia State. Yikes. Perhaps Mizzou and Tennessee can get off the deck with victories over West Virginia and BYU, respectively, even though nothing seems like a gimme after last week. On the other end of the spectrum are two huge games for the league in Week 2 as sixth-ranked LSU goes to No. 9 Texas and No. 12 Texas A&M will be at No. 1 Clemson after throwing a real scare into the eventual CFP champion a year ago. Wins in those games would certainly make for a nice bounce-back week for the SEC.
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 1-0, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. New Mexico State, 3 p.m., Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Alabama by 54½
STORYLINE: That's no typo, Alabama really is a 54½-point favorite (it opened at 56½) to wallop New Mexico State back to the Land of Enchantment — with, of course, a big fat paycheck in the Aggies' back pocket. The only question, then, is how angry Nick Saban gets when the Tide wins by 50.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 1-0, 1-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Murray State, 3 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: After easily dispatching SEC East foe Vanderbilt in its season opener, Georgia continues to prepare for its highly-anticipated top-10 matchup with Notre Dame in two weeks against FCS member Murray State — which dusted a school named Pikeville 59-20 a week ago.
3. LSU
RECORD: 1-0, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: ABC
LINE: LSU by 5½
STORYLINE: After taking the wraps off its new spread offense in an easy win over Georgia Southern, LSU takes a big step up in class this week. Even though Texas had to replace some talented defenders this offseason, Tiger fans want to see what this offense can do against a big-time top-10 foe.
4. AUBURN
RECORD: 1-0, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Tulane, 6:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Auburn by 18
STORYLINE: Auburn faces Tulane for the first time since 1955 after producing the SEC's top win last weekend. Still, the Tigers can't be complacent against Tulane after having to come all the way back from a 15-point deficit early in the third quarter to take their first lead with 9 seconds left.
5. FLORIDA
RECORD: 1-0, 0-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. UT Martin, 6:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPNU
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: Florida had a week off after taking care of Miami in a pre-Week 1 contest, but it probably wasn't a picnic after Dan Mullen's team almost gave away that game with four turnovers while scoring just two TDs in four red-zone opportunities. They can work on some things against UT Martin.
6. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 1-0, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: ABC
LINE: Clemson by 17
STORYLINE: Little did they know it at the time, but the Aggies almost put an early dent in the Tigers' national title run in a Week 2 nail-biter last season. A&M scored twice in the final quarter, but its two-point attempt at sending the game to overtime was no good. Can Jimbo Fisher and Co. get it done this time?
7. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 1-0, 0-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Eastern Michigan, 6:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: SEC Alternate
LINE: Kentucky by 14½
STORYLINE: Replacing some key contributors on both sides of the ball, the Wildcats needed time to get it going in their opener with Mid-American Conference favorite Toledo. They'll get another tough test from Eastern Michigan, which has been to two bowls since going 1-11 in 2015.
8. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 1-0, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Southern Miss, 2:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPNU
LINE: Mississippi State by 16½
STORYLINE: State's offense had a monster day in its season opener against UL, piling up 497 total yards in a 38-28 victory against the Ragin' Cajuns. Junior Kylin Hill finished with 197 rushing yards on 27 carries, and he and the Bulldogs will try to build on that strong showing against USM.
9. MISSOURI
RECORD: 0-1, 0-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Missouri by 14
STORYLINE: Many people believed Missouri was walking into a trap when the Tigers went in as a 16-point favorite at Wyoming — and they were right. Kelly Bryant was solid in his Mizzou debut with 423 passing yards, but he just couldn't overcome Wyoming's 27-point second quarter explosion.
10. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 0-1, 0-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Charleston Southern, 11 a.m., Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: Carolina got a double dose of bad news last week. If not holding on to an 11-point third-quarter lead vs. North Carolina wasn't bad enough, a foot injury will sideline quarterback Jake Bentley for at least 6-to-8 weeks — leaving the offense in the hands of true freshman Ryan Hilinski.
11. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-1, 0-1 East
THIS WEEK: at Purdue, 11 a.m., Saturday
TV: Big Ten Network
LINE: Purdue by 7½
STORYLINE: The Commodores went into their season opener excited about an offense that averaged 28.5 points a game in 2018. But Vanderbilt was shut down by Georgia and scored just six points, leaving Derek Mason's team with a lot of work to do on the road at Purdie to avoid an 0-2 start.
12. OLE MISS
RECORD: 0-1, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 7
STORYLINE: The Rebels figured to struggle with a rebuilt offense after losing quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and All-Americans A.J. Brown and Greg Little, but they had to expect more in a 15-10 loss at Memphis. If they can't get something going against Arkansas, it could be a long season.
13. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 1-0, 0-0 West
THIS WEEK: at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 7
STORYLINE: Arkansas opened the second year of the Chad Morris era the same way it did in his first season — by beating an FCS team. The problem was it struggled to put away a game Portland State team 20-13, which doesn't bode well for Morris going into the SEC opener.
14. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 0-1, 0-0 East
THIS WEEK: vs. BYU, 6 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Tennessee by 3½
STORYLINE: With a subpar 5-7 record in his maiden voyage, you knew that Jeremy Pruitt was going to be under the microscope in 2019. It didn't take long for his seat to get extremely warm with that 38-30 home loss to Georgia State. A setback to BYU will certainly fan the flames even more.
Sheldon Mickles