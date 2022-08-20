LSU tweaked its starting offensive line for the first time this preseason Saturday, trying a different combination as it searches for the best group.

At the beginning of a 30-minute open period inside Tiger Stadium, LSU used freshman Will Campbell at left tackle, redshirt sophomore Miles Frazier at left guard, sophomore Garrett Dellinger at center, redshirt junior Anthony Bradford at right guard and senior Cameron Wire at right tackle.

The first-string offensive line for most of camp has consisted of Campbell at left tackle, Tre’Mond Shorts at left guard, Dellinger at center, Frazier at right guard and Bradford at right tackle. LSU used that group again near the end of the viewing period.

“Like some of the things that Bradford does at guard,” coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s big, physical on double teams. So that's still an area that we'll continue to look at.”

Brian Kelly cryptic about RB John Emery Jr.'s availability for LSU's season opener LSU coach Brian Kelly was cryptic Saturday when asked about senior running back John Emery Jr.’s status for the season opener against Florida State.

With openings across the offensive line heading into preseason practice, LSU wanted to let competition play out ahead of the season opener Sept. 4 against Florida State.

Kelly said earlier this week redshirt sophomore tackle Marcus Dumervil and redshirt junior center Charles Turner were also in contention. They both played with the second-team offense Saturday.

After Dellinger struggled with snaps during an open practice Wednesday, Kelly said he snapped the ball well for two straight days.

“You guys didn't hear me yelling and screaming at him today,” Kelly said. “So that's a really good sign.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Elsewhere, sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech and redshirt freshman wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. participated in every drill Saturday, an important sign as they recover from injuries.

Bech and Hilton had been limited for most of camp. Their presence will affect LSU’s rotation at wide receiver, and they ran with the second-team offense during an early period.

Baseball coach Jay Johnson watched the practice, making him the third LSU coach to attend one this preseason after basketball coaches Kim Mulkey and Matt McMahon.

Tight end Nick Storz and wide receiver Landon Ibieta were not seen during the viewing period.

LSU will now take two days off. Kelly doesn’t like to schedule practice on the first day of school, which is Monday.

“The guys get a little bit of a respite here to kind of get organized," Kelly said, "and we'll go back at it."

Staff writers Sheldon Mickles, Leah Vann and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.