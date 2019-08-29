The time has finally come for Thaddeus Moss.

When Moss and the LSU football team take the field for the season opener against Georgia Southern on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, an agonizingly long wait for the junior tight end — 979 days, to be exact — will come to an end.

No one could blame the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss if he gets a bit emotional, but the task at hand will override any personal feelings the younger Moss has when he runs out of the tunnel.

“I’ll be OK,” Thaddeus Moss said. “I’m sure I’ll be anxious and nervous, but nah … I’ll be good.”

The last time Moss played in a game, the 2016 Independence Bowl for North Carolina State, little did he know it would be his last game for nearly three years.

He understood he would be required to sit out the 2017 season, per NCAA rules, after transferring to LSU that spring. But one year turned into two when he broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot in June 2018.

LSU-Georgia Southern will NOT be broadcast on ESPNU; here's how you can watch the game LSU football's season opening game against Georgia Southern will be broadcast on the SEC Network instead of ESPNU, it was announced Thursday.

Moss eventually needed two surgeries to correct the problem, and it wasn’t until May that he felt 100 percent — for the first time in a year.

So motivated was he to get back on the field that he gave up and opportunity to go on spring break, opting instead to push himself in the weight room.

Even LSU coach Ed Orgeron was surprised to see Moss early one morning when he went in for a workout and found Moss lifting.

“He asked me, ‘What’s up?’ and where I was going for spring break,” Moss said. “I was like, ‘I’m not going anywhere. The season is right around the corner, preseason camp is right around the corner.' ”

The thought of not being ready when preseason practice began in early August, Moss said, was all the motivation he needed that week.

“Missing the whole year last season, having two surgeries and just facing that adversity was what made it click for me,” he said. “I was able to sit back and look at everything, and it gave me a different perspective on life, really, not just football.

“I would say that’s what sparked it. … It was probably the worst thing that happened to me, but it’s also the best thing that’s happened to me.”

How Clyde Edwards-Helaire emerged as LSU's starter in a crowded backfield Clyde Edwards-Helaire enters the season as LSU's feature running back for the first time in his career.

It paid off when Moss made it through camp without missing a single practice — a far cry from last season, when he repeatedly tried to work his way onto the field.

On Monday, when the first depth chart was released during a team meeting, the 6-foot-3, 249-pounder was listed first at tight end — ahead of converted wide receiver Stephen Sullivan.

“It meant a lot to me, but it’s just a start,” Moss said. “It’s just the beginning of a lot of good things to come this year. But it means a lot to me … I know how hard I’ve worked this past year.”

“Thaddeus has had a great camp,” Orgeron said. “Thaddeus can block. He’s big and physical. Catches the ball well, is very mature.

“He and (quarterback) Joe (Burrow) have a tremendous combination. He’s made some tremendous catches. He has great hands. That’s why I recruited him, because of his catching ability.”

Apparently, that isn’t an exaggeration on Orgeron’s part.

When then-offensive coordinator Matt Canada brought Moss in for a visit, Orgeron saw a spectacular catch Moss had made — one of just six he had in his lone season at NC State, where his position coach, Eddie Faulkner, was a friend of Canada’s.

LSU's Ed Orgeron says Kardell Thomas is out for season; Offensive guard underwent ankle surgery The recovery timeline for LSU's true freshman Kardell Thomas didn't look optimistic when he suffered an ankle injury in preseason camp, and Ti…

Moss had to a reach out to grab the pass thrown wide of his back shoulder, and, while being interfered with, got a hand on the ball and pulled it in for a diving 17-yard gain.

After seeing the catch on tape, Orgeron quickly made a scholarship offer.

Now, Moss is finally ready to show what he can do in the Tigers’ new spread offense that Orgeron has promised will use the tight ends more in the passing game.

That means Moss can work from the slot or split out wide in addition to lining up next to a tackle with the ability to run- or pass-block or go out on pass routes.

“It feels good, because I’m being used to the best of my abilities,” he said. “That’s kind of what I feel like I bring best to the table.”

Finally, after waiting 979 days, he'll get to show it.