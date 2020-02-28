New LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk agreed to a two-year, $350,000 per year contract, according to a term sheet between the coach and the school The Advocate obtained through a public records request.
Faulk signed the term sheet on Feb. 27, a day after LSU officially announced that he would be following Tommie Robinson as the team's next running backs coach.
Robinson, per multiple reports, is joining Texas A&M to coach running backs, and the former Tigers assistant coach's $600,000 annual contract was set to expire with LSU on March 31.
Faulk's new deal, which expires on March 31, 2022, makes him the 10th-highest paid assistant on LSU coach Ed Orgeron's staff, just over the two-year, $310,000 per year deal wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph agreed to in January.
Faulk's buyout equals out to 100% of his remaining total compensation if he leaves for any coaching position other than head coach in the Southeastern Conference. He'll owe LSU $175,000 if he leaves for any non-head coaching position in the NCAA, and he won't owe anything if he becomes a college head coach or returns for any coaching position in the NFL.
Term sheets are legally binding employment agreements, and the form says Johnson and the athletic department will draw up a formal long-form agreement within 60 days that includes the agreements in the term sheet.
The long-form agreement then takes precedent and needs approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, which next meets March 6.
Faulk, who spent the past two seasons on Orgeron's staff as Director of Player Development, is already considered a legend in Louisiana.
The former LSU running back is the schools all-time leading rusher, and he won three Super Bowl championships in a 13-year NFL career with the New England Patriots.
"We would like to thank Tommie (Robinson) for being a part of our national championship program and wish him the best in his future," Orgeron said in a statement Wednesday. "Kevin is a great teacher and mentor and someone that has earned the respect and love of our players. We are honored to have one of the greatest players in LSU history as part of our coaching staff. This is a home run hire."
Faulk set school records in career rushing yards (4,557) and career rushing touchdowns (46), and while playing for the Tigers from 1995-98, he was named All-America in 1996.
The Louisiana native led Carencro High to the 1992 Class 4A state championship, and he was an assistant coach at his alma mater after his retirement from the NFL.
"The day I graduated high school I knew I wanted to be a coach," Faulk said in a statement. "The coaches I had growing up meant so much to me and the community, and I knew I wanted to be that guy. To coach at my alma mater is the best thing I could ever hope for. I wear the purple and gold with pride every day, and I am ready to get going to help win another national championship."