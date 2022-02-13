In the way he spoke about the game, LSU coach Will Wade let his basketball team know how important Saturday’s home contest against Mississippi State was.

“They know I don’t use the term ‘big game’ very often,” Wade said after the tense 69-65 victory. “Maybe one other time this year. When I pull that one out, they know what’s at stake. I thought we were locked in, prepared and ready to go.”

LSU simply could not afford to lose. Not and continue to feel good about its once rosy NCAA tournament prospects. The Tigers dropped two of their previous three home games: 65-58 to Arkansas and 76-72 to Ole Miss. The second one a particularly galling clunker to a Rebels team that has only won two other Southeastern Conference games.

“It’s huge to win two in a row after what we’ve been through,” said Wade, whose Tigers were coming off a 76-68 victory at Texas A&M.

It was a game of runs throughout. State started with a 7-0 lead. LSU surged back in front 12-7 with a 12-0 run. And an 8-0 run to end the half carried the Tigers to their biggest lead, 37-22.

In the second half State started whittling away at LSU’s lead, turning it a pile of wood shavings on the court. It was all gone when Shakeel Moore hit a 3-pointer with 9:18 remaining, State’s first lead since the 14:48 mark.

The PMAC crowd, once rollicking and boisterous, turned pensive and restless. They remembered how LSU held a big lead on Arkansas before giving it away.

At that moment LSU point guard Xavier Pinson took over, a sedative for jangled nerves. He pulled the Tigers within 48-47 with a long-overdue basket, then gave them the lead back 49-48 with a pair of free throws. His right knee was still braced under the camouflage of a white sleeve, but despite his injuries his moves were smooth and deliberate.

State clanged four straight free throws. Pinson brought the ball up and found Tari Eason in the right corner in front of the LSU bench. A 3-pointer swished through the net, and suddenly LSU was back up four, 52-48, with 7:22 left. Tigers were 2 of 13 in the half before that easy-looking Eason bucket, but wouldn’t surrender the lead again.

Tolu Smith, who shredded LSU in Starkville last year, came down to make it a 52-50. But Shareef O’Neal, starting to give the Tigers more consistent reserve moments, tipped in a Pinson miss for a 54-50 lead.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Six minutes to go. Wade does always talk about his team winning the last crucial six minutes. These were as crucial as it gets big picture-wise.

Down 56-50, State missed in close at the other end and bobbled away a second straight possession. Eason was short on a 3, but he pulled the rebound away from DJ Jeffries in the lane, took two steps to the basket and threw down a massive and unmolested slam dunk with 5:14 left. Eason punched the air with his fist and let out a rim-rattling roar, drawing a time out from State coach Ben Howland as he tried to coax one more run out of his Bulldogs.

“I told the guys in the huddle I wasn’t leaving this gym without a win,” said Eason, who led LSU with 23 points. “I wanted this one bad.”

Four minutes left. LSU up 59-52. The Bulldogs fingers turned to butter, turning the ball over close to the basket, frittering away chances. LSU settled into halfcourt mode with Wade instructing and Pinson, his security blanket, relaying the play. The Tigers worked it in to Eason who went up and under for a basket and a 61-52 lead with three minutes left.

After an anxious delay to disallow a Smith basket with 1:58 left, he made two free throws to trim LSU’s lead to 61-55. Back came Pinson, who overhead pass to Darius Days. Days was only 1 for 10 from the field at that point but nailed a clutch 3-pointer for a 64-55 lead with 1:36 left. Time to head for the exits to make those Super Bowl party preps, right?

Not quite.

As PA announcer Dan Borne calls out “One minute, one minute,” Iverson Molinar got fouled by Eason and rattled in both free throws to make it a 64-59 game.

This one just wouldn’t come easy for the Tigers, who now had to deal with the Bulldogs’ desperate full-court press. But Eric Gaines bounced in an inbound pass, worked it to Pinson who found Eason wide open for a windmill dunk and a 66-59 lead with 49 seconds left. State closed to four twice in the final 24 seconds, but a pair of Days free throws was enough to make sure LSU held the Bulldogs at bay.

After the final horn, the Tigers went to the student section and passed out a conveyor belt of high fives. Players and fans both seemed more relieved than jubilant.

It was a struggle, but LSU got one it simply couldn’t lose. Last-place Georgia is next on Wednesday, then a game at mediocre South Carolina. The Tigers could use a four-game winning streak right about now. But to have a chance to get there, they had to get this one.