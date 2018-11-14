LSU's Skylar Mays put Memphis forward Mike Parks Jr. on a poster Tuesday night.
The Tigers' junior guard threw down a vicious dunk to highlight a 85-76 LSU win.
Mays' dunk went viral on Twitter and was picked up by ESPN shows SportsCenter and Get Up among other national broadcasts.
Watch the dunk from multiple angles here:
Extreme Bill Raftery voice ‘Send it in, Skylar Mays!’ pic.twitter.com/AzAWKKyTdo— Fundamentally Sound (@FundamentallySD) November 14, 2018
Skylar Mays goes sky-high! 💪— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 14, 2018
(via @LSUBasketball) pic.twitter.com/daJycBfysy
Hot damn, Skylar Mays. pic.twitter.com/QRRvRKeN2Q— Taylor (@playneck) November 14, 2018
Mays finished with a game-high 19 points.
No. 22 LSU is off to a 3-0 start the season.
