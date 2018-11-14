lsumemphisbasketball.111418_HS_626
LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) dunks the ball over Memphis forward Mike Parks Jr., Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU's Skylar Mays put Memphis forward Mike Parks Jr. on a poster Tuesday night.

The Tigers' junior guard threw down a vicious dunk to highlight a 85-76 LSU win.

Mays' dunk went viral on Twitter and was picked up by ESPN shows SportsCenter and Get Up among other national broadcasts.

Watch the dunk from multiple angles here:

Mays finished with a game-high 19 points.

No. 22 LSU is off to a 3-0 start the season.

Photos: LSU defeats Memphis 85-76 in the PMAC Tuesday

