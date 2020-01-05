It will be all about the Tigers when No. 1 LSU faces off against No. 3 Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. LSU is anywhere from a 5.5-to-6.5-point favorite to win.

The undefeated LSU Tigers beat Oklahoma 63-28 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Undefeated Clemson managed a 29-23 win over Ohio State during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big game.

What are the biggest stories to watch?

The quarterback battle will be a highlight of the match. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will face off against Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The two quarterbacks have combined for more than 8,000 yards passing and more than 80 passing touchdowns this season.

Burrow is on track to break a number of major FBS records in his final game with the LSU Tigers.

Who will take the field for LSU?

The LSU Tigers are expected to have a number of key players back and at full strength for the national championship.

Senior Linebacker Michael Divinity will make a major return to the field. Divinity left the team on Nov. 4 to “focus on a personal matter” and returned to practice on Nov. 18. LSU cleared Divinity to play in games Tuesday morning.

Previously limited by a hamstring injury, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to be at full strength for the national championship. He practiced with "no limitations" last week.

Safety Grant Delpit has battled through injuries this season, but his once sprained ankle is feeling healthier. He hopes to cement his legacy during the game.

Who's on LSU's injured list?

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall and Damien Lewis have missed several practices since LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced they were recovering from injuries sustained in the Peach Bowl.

Redshirt freshman running back Chris Curry practiced in a gold non-contact jersey last week. The 6-foot, 215-pound Florida native started in place of Edwards-Helaire in the Peach Bowl and rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries.

How expensive are tickets?

Data shared by StubHub last week showed their average price of tickets sold was hovering in the range of $1,719, with the cheapest tickets available in the range of $1,275.

TicketIQ, which tracks prices of secondary market tickets, projected prices to rise above $3,000 with LSU making it to the championship game that will be played about 70 miles from its campus.

An opportunity to win national championship tickets: Here's an opportunity to possibly see LSU play for its fourth football national championship in program history.

To help Clemson fans get to Louisiana, multiple airlines added additional direct flights to Louis Armstrong International Airport.

A number of people in the news will be making it to the game, including President Donald Trump.

LSU superfan Colton Moore was gifted tickets to the national championship game. The 9-year-old spina bifida patient from Alabama had the chance to meet Coach Ed Orgeron earlier this year.

A fellow LSU fan who won big on a bet that Joe Burrow would win the Heisman Trophy donated some of his winnings to a fundraiser to buy Moore a new wheelchair-accessible van.

How can I watch the game if I can't make it to New Orleans?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and on the ESPN "megacast."

Where can I get an LSU jersey?

LSU merchandise was a hot seller across Baton Rouge during the holidays. And those strong sales are expected to carry on into early 2020, with the Tigers facing Clemson in the College Football Championship game on January 13.

The increased demand for LSU products has meant some items have been hard to find, such as replica jerseys for the Tiger’s Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow. Nike, which makes the officially licensed adult LSU jerseys, only produces one run of replicas that stores order a few months in advance of the season. Because no one could predict the record-breaking season Burrow would have this year, number 9 jerseys have been sold out.