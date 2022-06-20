Wait a minute. What? It’s this hot and Tuesday is ONLY the first day of summer?!?
Definitely time to be thinking some cool thoughts about bowl season. Bowl season, which is concurrent with the holiday season. Which means cool weather. You’re seeing where my overheated brain is going with this.
Coming off a 6-7 season, LSU’s first sub .500-mark since 1999, no one should really expect that the Tigers will make a real run at the College Football Playoff in their first year of the Brian Kelly era. Too many holes to fill. Too much improving to do.
But a cool bowl trip could nonetheless be in the offing if some of the early bowl projections are correct.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports.com and Athlon Sports both have LSU in the Las Vegas Bowl against Washington. The Tigers are scheduled to open the 2024 season at the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium against Southern California — a game made all the more enticing by the fact that Lincoln Riley went from being the subject of so many LSU coaching rumors last fall to leaving Oklahoma for USC instead. But what would be the harm with an early bowl trip to the desert in arguably the most exciting bowl destination going?
Not that long ago Las Vegas was taboo land for college sports, and the bowl game played there at UNLV’s dinky little Sam Boyd Stadium was as minor as minor bowls get.
But with the entire sports world embracing sports betting as an integral part of the games we watch, Las Vegas is suddenly the last, exciting frontier. You can bet the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff national championship game and the Final Four will all be finding their way to Vegas in the near future now that there is a glittering new venue in which to play.
That’s part of what led the Southeastern Conference to agree to send a team to the Las Vegas Bowl to play a team from the Pac-12 in 2022 and 2024 (the Big Ten will send teams in ’23 and ’25). Heck, we could possibly wind up with an early LSU-USC tussle, a chance to “settle” old scores from the 2003 season when the Tigers won the BCS national championship and the Trojans were awarded the Associated Press national title.
Other early bowl projections we’ve found have LSU playing closer to home. Brett McMurphy of ActionNetwork.com and Griffin McVeigh of the relatively new college website On3.com have the Tigers taking on Pittsburgh in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. LSU hasn’t played in the Gator since beating South Carolina back in 1987. Meanwhile, CollegeFootballNews.com has the Tigers heading up the Mississippi River to Memphis, Tennessee, to meet Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl. LSU hasn’t been in that one since taking on Baylor in 1985.
The Tigers could certainly wind up in some other bowl or not making it all together. But these early bowl projections pretty much fall in line with the win projections for LSU, which generally fall around seven victories for this fall.
For now though, everyone can think about how entertaining a first-ever trip to the Las Vegas Bowl could be to the Tigers. As they say on The Strip, let it ride.
Rempe rides off into sunset
Speaking of Nevada, that’s where Stephanie Rempe, LSU executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer, is leaving to become athletic director (University of Nevada in Reno, not UNLV).
Never heard of Rempe? That’s not entirely surprising. The people doing the best jobs often do them without a lot of notice and fanfare. That’s been Rempe, who has been Scott Woodward’s right-hand person during his athletic directorships at Washington, Texas A&M and now LSU for nearly the past three years.
Rempe is one of the people who works quietly in the background to keep LSU’s athletic department running. Now Woodward will have to turn to someone else. It will be difficult to replace someone so competent and capable. I once imagined Rempe might choose to stick around and possibly succeed Woodward one day. Perhaps she will return to do just that.
Until then, these are big shoes to fill. In a 14-month period that has seen Woodward hire new high-profile coaches for a host of sports including football, baseball and both basketball programs, this will be one of the least visible but most important hires he now must make.
Bowl projections
• Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington
• CollegeFootballNews.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Iowa State
• Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Gator Bowl vs. Pittsburgh
• Griffin McVeigh, On3.com: Gator Bowl vs. Pittsburgh
• Athlon Sports: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington
Bowl schedule
• Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17
• Liberty Bowl: Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee
• Gator Bowl: Dec. 30, Jacksonville, Florida