Former LSU star Aleia Hobbs made short work of the competition in her first-round heat of the 100 meters at the USA championships on Thursday evening.
Running in the first of four heats at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Hobbs bursted out of the starting blocks and claimed the heat in a time of 10.88 seconds — a time that held up as the fastest among 30 other sprinters.
The time for Hobbs, who won a gold medal with the U.S. 4x100-meter relay team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer, was .05 seconds off the personal-record 10.83 she ran on June 12 at the NYC Grand Prix.
It sent the New Orleans native into Friday's semifinals, where she will lead a field of 15 other sprinters looking to earn a top-three finish in the final and represent the U.S. at the World Championships next month.
The event didn't go so well for three other former LSU standouts.
Kortnei Johnson and Mikiah Brisco each clocked a time of 11.29 and failed to advance after Johnson was fifth in her heat and Brisco was sixth.
Also failing to move on was Sha'Carri Richardson, whose time of 11.31 seconds put her fifth in her heat and out of contention.
She, along with Johnson and Brisco, will have another chance in the 200 meters starting Saturday.
Two other former LSU All-Americans did advance, however, as Charlene Lipsey was third in her heat of the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 01.39 seconds and Cassandra Tate was second in her heat of the 400-meter hurdles in 55.89.
Both Lipsey, who had the seventh-fastest time of the first round, and Tate, who time was fifth overall, advanced to Friday's semifinals.