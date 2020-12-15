LSU officials investigated in 2018 whether employees of the Athletic Department had properly handled a student's earlier complaint that a football player had physically abused her, and the investigation found failures to report, according to a new report from USA Today.

As LSU faces continuing deeper scrutiny into how the university has handled complaints of sexual harassment and violence on campus, multiple current employees have been implicated in the controversies over failures to report sexual harassment and dating violence when they learned of it.

The latest employee to face the heat is Sharon Lewis, an associate athletic director for football recruiting and alumni relations. Both she and executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry were included in a 2018 Title IX report regarding a student's 2016 allegations about violence from Drake Davis, according to USA Today.

The Davis case so far has largely focused on allegations that he physically assaulted former LSU tennis player Jade Lewis between 2017 and 2018, and he later pleaded guilty to battery and violating a protective order in her case. But another woman who worked in the football recruiting office said that in 2016, she told Sharon Lewis — her boss, who has no relation to Jade Lewis — that Davis assaulted her as well, according to USA Today.

Two years later, LSU Title IX investigators looked into the woman's case and whether Lewis had properly handled it. The student told Title IX investigators that when she dated Davis in 2016, he pushed her and nearly hit her at JL's in Tigerland before a few teammates stopped him, according to the Title IX report that USA Today received. The report says that Davis "came running towards her and swinging wildly" as she tried to leave, but he was again restrained by other players.

The Title IX report states that the woman met with Lewis and Keava Soil-Cormier, assistant director of recruiting operations, shortly after the 2016 incident. She later told Title IX that she felt they coaxed her not to file a police report, and that Lewis and Cormier did not provide her any support mechanisms.

The student later lost her job and said she tried to move on, but in 2018, when Davis was arrested in the Jade Lewis case, she said she felt responsible, according to USA Today. That's when the woman sought out Ausberry to tell him everything that happened.

But Ausberry later told Title IX investigators that "he immediately told her he didn't want to hear any more," and that the student needed to report the problem to senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar. USA Today reported that was a frequent, but problematic approach within the LSU Athletic Department — former Athletic Director Joe Alleva routinely instructed employees to report sexual harassment and Title IX violations in-house to Segar, rather than to LSU's Title IX office.

The student told USA Today that she received one voicemail from Segar. She said she called Segar back and never heard back again. Segar told Title IX that they "played phone tag."

Title IX investigators also found that Sharon Lewis broke protocol in the 2016 case. Sharon Lewis told them that she never reported the case to Title IX, and that she usually reported things of such nature to Segar or Ausberry.

"There is sufficient evidence to prove that Respondent Sharon Lewis violated LSU's [Title IX policy prohibiting sexual misconduct] in that as a Responsible Person she failed to report a potential violation of LSU's Title IX and Sexual Misconduct Policy," reads the report from LSU's Title IX investigator Jeffrey Scott.

However, an attorney for Sharon Lewis told USA Today that LSU took no disciplinary action against her. Ausberry, meanwhile, remains on the committee searching for the next president of LSU.