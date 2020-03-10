The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday it will be restricting locker room access at the SEC men's basketball tournament as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus grow.

The tournament starts Wednesday night at Bridgestone arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a news release, the conference stated, "locker room access will be strictly limited to student-athletes, coaches and other essential team personnel."

Media members will be able to talk with coaches and select athletes during news conferences, the SEC said, and an additional "separate controlled auxiliary space near the press conference room for a limited number of additional post-game interviews" will be provided.

The conference also announced it would be taking additional measures to disinfect locker rooms, game balls, benches and cheerleading seating areas.

The conference will also provide hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and Lysol spray in locker rooms and at the scorer's table. The SEC said it will have additional hand sanitizers at all arena entrances and throughout the concourse.