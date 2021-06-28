LSU's new baseball coach Jay Johnson will be formally introduced Monday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.

Johnson, a former Arizona coach, was announced as Paul Mainieri's successor last week. At 4:30 p.m. Monday, he will answer questions from local reporters before doing an on-field Q&A with fans.

Before moving to Baton Rouge, Johnson was the reigning Pac-12 Coach of the Year who led Arizona to a berth in the College World Series earlier this month.

The Jay Johnson file: LSU's new baseball coach uses relentless preparation to 'empower' his players Throughout his career, new LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has formed a reputation for crafting prolific lineups, recruiting highly-ranked classes and developing players, all of which attracted LSU during its recent coaching search.

