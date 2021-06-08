In its long and successful history, the LSU baseball program has won games in many different ways.

But Monday night, in a winner-take-all game against Oregon for an NCAA regional title, the Tigers might have found a new way: They broke a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning on ... a balk.

That's right: With runners on the corners, Oregon pitcher Kolby Somers turned to throw to first base to attempt a pickoff play on LSU baserunner Cade Beloso. (Beloso, for the record, had barely strayed off of first base and doesn't have much speed, but Somers threw to first multiple times anyway.)

But Ducks first baseman Gabe Matthews had taken several steps toward home plate, perhaps expecting to field a bunt.

Somers still threw to Matthews, but he wasn't near the base. That was a big problem for Oregon, because according to Rule 6.02(a) of the Official Baseball Rules, a pitcher must throw a pickoff attempt "directly" to the base. If he doesn't, it's a balk — a rule designed to keep pitchers from deceiving baserunners.

"The pitcher shall be charged with a balk if, while in contact with the rubber, he throws to a fielder who is either in front of or behind first or third base and obviously not making an attempt at retiring the runner at that base," the rule states.

A balk, of course, means all runners get to advance a base. That means Beloso went to second, and Cade Doughty, who was on third, was allowed to score the go-ahead run.

Balk 'Em Down‼️



ORE - 7

LSU - 8

📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/gnHdkvrllQ — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 8, 2021

Jordan Thompson followed with an RBI single to drive home Beloso and make it 9-7, but if LSU hangs on to win and advances to the super regional, this one will forever be known as "The Balk Game."