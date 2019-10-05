For the second time this season, and the third time in two years, ESPN's popular college football talk show College Gameday is broadcasting from an LSU football game.

Gameday will broadcast live from Baton Rouge to preview the Tigers' match up with Florida. The show will air from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. on ESPN.

The news of the show's return to Tiger Stadium was announced during ABC's Saturday night broadcast of the Ohio State vs. Michigan State game. LSU Football also confirmed the news via Twitter.

The crew also broadcast from Austin, Texas, in week two of the season for LSU's road game against Texas.

It's Gameday's first trip back to Baton Rouge since last year's 29-0 loss to Alabama on Nov. 3.

Gameday has broadcast from 30 LSU games since the show's inception in 1993. That ranks sixth most all-time, tied with Michigan and Notre Dame.

Alabama, 46, has had the most appearances followed by Ohio State, 45, Florida, 41, Oklahoma, 36, and Florida State, 34.

Saturday night's game will kick off at 7 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the game.

