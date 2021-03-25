LSU softball coach Beth Torina has a positive attitude about bringing her team to play at her alma mater, but no illusions about the challenge.
The No. 13 Tigers move into their third Southeastern Conference series with a huge task, taking on No. 5 Florida at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium at 4 p.m. in the opener Friday.
The teams play again at 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Torina, in her 10th season at LSU, played four years on the first Florida softball team and finished in 2000. The program she helped has excelled since her departure, winning seven SEC titles and two Women's College World Series championships under coach Tim Walton.
“It’s still really cool to go back; they’re not as nice to me as they used to be,” she said with a laugh. “When I was there, they thought I was great. Now they think I’m a disappointment because we’re competitive.
“The big thing with Florida is they’re not going to give you anything; you have to earn everything you get. They’re not going to make mistakes on defense and limit their mistakes with the pitching staff.”
The Gators (21-2, 5-1) gave nothing to Mississippi State last weekend, shutting out the Bulldogs three times by a combined 19-0, with two mercy-rule wins. Florida is led by a pitching staff with the nation’s fifth-best earned run average (1.00) and one of the best pitchers LSU will see in Elizabeth Hightower (10-0).
Hightower has a 0.71 earned run average and 62 strikeouts in 69⅓ innings. She has six complete games and four shutouts and opponents have a .133 batting average against her. Hightower will likely start the first game and LSU might see her multiple times as she has seven relief appearances to go with 10 starts.
Torina said she wants her team to focus not just on getting hits but using every available opportunity and tool.
“We talked to our team a lot about making sure every at-bat is productive,” she said. “We’ll be focused on, not only having a strategy for how to get hits, but how to be productive every at-bat. Making the most when we have runners on base and getting them to scoring position. We understand the numbers and things they’ve done.”
Leadoff hitter and second baseman Hannah Adams is batting .425 with four homers and 17 RBIs while third baseman Charla Echols is batting .418 with team-bests of five homers and 24 RBIs.
LSU’s top two pitchers are Shelbi Sunseri (5-2, 1.01 ERA) and Ali Kilponen (5-3, 1.32). At the plate, leadoff hitter Aliyah Andrews is batting .369 with 16 steals and third baseman Amanda Doyle .289 with team-bests of seven home runs and 25 RBIs.
The Tigers (18-8, 4-2) have won 10 of their past 13 games.
“We have played well lately and we’re continuing to grow and build,” Torina said. “It’s tough to get confidence with the schedule we’re playing, but there are some spots we are. We’re not playing perfect yet, but we don’t need to be. We’re finding ways to win, a lot of different ways this past weekend.”