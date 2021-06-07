Having the 2020 college outdoor track and field season canceled was a lot like having the proverbial rug pulled out from beneath you.
Obviously, it’s not a good feeling.
One minute, you’re standing. The next, you’re flat on your back.
But while sidelined by the global pandemic last spring, LSU sprinters Terrance Laird and Noah Williams found a silver lining and made good use of the time they suddenly had on their hands.
Their respective approach to a disappointing season, which also saw the NCAA indoor championships wiped out, has been one of the keys to a strong 2021 campaign for the Tigers.
Coach Dennis Shaver’s team, which finished second at the NCAA indoor meet in mid-March, has its sights set on an outdoor title going into the national semifinals and finals this week in Eugene, Oregon.
The LSU men and women are both No. 1 in the computer-generated U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ratings index.
The men, who compete Wednesday and Friday, are a clear-cut favorite to claim their first national outdoor title since 2002; the women are projected to be in a tight race with Texas A&M and Southern Cal.
Much of the LSU men’s success this week will depend on Laird and Williams, who have put together spectacular indoor and outdoor seasons.
Laird, a Penn State transfer, was a close second in the 200 meters at the NCAA indoor meet, while Williams, who came to LSU from Akron, claimed the 400.
Both have been fixtures on the 10-man Bowerman Award watch list this season.
Outdoors, Laird clocked a world-leading time of 19.81 seconds in the 200 at the Texas Relays in late March and backed it up with a meet-record 19.82 to take the title at the Southeastern Conference championships last month.
He also won the 100 and anchored the 4x100 relay team, of which Williams is also a member, to a victory in 38.87 seconds. They have a season’s-best time of 38.58.
“I think just having an outdoor season really helped kind of refuel myself,” said Laird, who has the second-fastest time in the 100 at 10.00 seconds. “When something is taken away, it’s more adversity and just another obstacle for you to hurdle.”
Williams has thrown up the second-fastest time in the world this year in the 400 at 44.30 seconds, which is just a shade behind the 44.27 run by fellow American and collegiate record-holder Michael Norman.
“This is what I’ve been working for,” Williams said. “Having 2020 canceled was an opportunity to get my goals in line. A lot of times, we say we want to do something and put no action towards it.
“So I really took that time to put all the energy to back up my words and accomplish the things I said I wanted to accomplish. I feel like I’m knocking at the door … and we’re almost there. So that feels good.”
While both sprinters are happy with where they are going into the national semifinals and finals, they know it’s more about the team than about individuals at this point.
“Going forward, it’s more about LSU track,” Laird said. “We’re trying to be the best we can be, which has just kind of kept us humble and motivated throughout the season.”
Case in point was after the SEC championships when Williams said the sprinters got together for a meeting after the three-day competition.
Making sure they had the proper motivation going into the most important meets of the season was a must as far as he and his cohorts were concerned after LSU finished third, Williams said.
“We didn’t go there to mess around … we went there to win,” he said. “We really fumbled the bag. LSU is known as Sprints U, and we try to carry that and keep that reputation.
“To know that we fell short as a sprints unit, that kind of hurt. I think it was a reality check for the whole team. It was like, ‘Yeah, we’re doing good, but we’re really not doing enough to be who we’re saying we are.’ ”
As a result, Laird said they know what they need to finish the season with a flourish.
“We just have to do what we did to get us there to nationals,” he said. “Our performance, we don’t need to do anything better to win. I just feel like we need to do what we did to be there and it will be our title.”
“We’re going out there for a complete team effort to try and get this team title,” Williams, who is undefeated in five 400-meter finals this year, said. “For me, (the team aspect) remains the same: We’re going out here to win.”