After grounding out on a drop ball two innings earlier, LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants went to the plate in the sixth expecting another. She didn’t wait long.
Pleasants slammed a solo home run off Ole Miss pitcher Savannah Diederich to lift the Tigers to a second consecutive late-inning victory 3-2 at Tiger Park on Friday.
Ali Kilponen pitched scoreless softball in the final 3⅔ innings for the victory, stranding the potential tying run on second with strikeout and a groundout in the seventh. LSU (21-11, 6-5) goes for its first SEC sweep at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“The at-bat before I had grounded out on a drop ball, so I figured they would come back with one,” said Pleasants, whose homer was her sixth of the season and also drove in a run with a single. “(Assistant coach) Lindsay (Leftwich) said the same thing, drop ball for the first pitch. I did not (know it was out). It felt good off the bat but it was a little high, so I was going to run it out.”
The victory came after LSU was swept at Florida in its previous series and outlasted Ole Miss the night before 1-0 in eight innings. For the second consecutive game, Ole Miss stranded 10 runners but LSU came through with the big hit.
“I thought the pitchers and defense did a good job of keeping us in it,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Just holding them to a low score gives our offense a chance to work through some things. Any time you have Taylor Pleasants coming to the plate, you’ve got a chance to win a ball game.
“(Florida) was a tough trip but I’m glad we were able to turn the page. With 56 games, there’s going to be a lot of highs and lows. I don’t think we’re playing our best softball right now, but we’re doing enough to battle through it.”
LSU led 2-0 on a sacrifice fly by Raeleen Gutierrez in the second inning and a run-scoring single by Pleasants in the third.
Shelby Wickersham started for LSU held the Rebels (21-13, 5-6) scoreless through three innings, stranding two runners in each inning. In the fourth she walked leadoff hitter Jessica Puk. After a strikeout, Tate Whitley singled and Pouk scored on a base hit by Paige Smith.
Kilponen entered the game, and the runners moved to second and third on a groundout before Autumn Gillespie singled to score Whitley. That’s all the Rebels would get off Kilponen, who struck out five and walked none. Kilponen allowed a one-out double to Sydney Gutierrez, but struck out Abbey Latham and got Mikayla Allee to ground out to second to end the game.
“I felt very confident and went in there to try and shut it down for my team,” Kilponen said. “I warmed up before the game and threw in the third inning, so I was good. Everything was working for me. I had to make a couple of adjustments after the first inning in what I was seeing and what I could do better.”
Torina said her pregame pitching plan played out as she envisioned it.
“I thought we could get Wick through the lineup once or twice and hand it over to Ali," she said. "She was a good matchup. I wanted to give them a little bit of a different look before we went to her based on the game last night. The pressure is where (Kilponen) excels. That’s why she’s so good in relief.”