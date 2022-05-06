Jacob Berry looks astonishingly like Drew Brees.
.@drewbrees x @berry_jacob_24 pic.twitter.com/LJMaZDgZmM— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 1, 2022
The LSU third baseman took a photo next to the former NFL quarterback — who threw out the first pitch at Sunday's game vs. Georgia at Alex Box Stadium — and it became an instant internet meme.
The comments went so far as to suggest that Brees might be Berry’s long-lost father. So Perry Berry, Jacob’s actual dad, set the record straight with a tweet: “For the record, Jacob is my son:).”
“I've always had a comparison to my dad because me and my dad look so much alike,” Jacob Berry said. “The Drew Brees thing just kind of came up since I got here, so that's kind of new. I guess it's not a bad comparison, the guy has left his impact on Louisiana for sure.”
Perry Berry at USL & Jacob Berry at LSU If @ElkPerry smiled in this photo, almost a mirror image. #LSU pic.twitter.com/MTe9GKSVP5— Leah Hannah (@LVann_Sports) April 18, 2022
So how can two unrelated people look so much alike?
“Random things happen. It’s just like saying that two people may have the same eye color, two people may have similar nose shape, there’s a limited number of traits that we have and maybe an incident or very high number of combinations of these, and it just happens that two people share some things,” said Daniele Podini, a molecular biologist and associate professor of forensic sciences at George Washington University. “Obviously, if the two people are related, there is a much greater chance because they are inherited by a common ancestor, but sometimes it is just by chance.”
But Podini — whose research focuses on using DNA to predict physical traits such as eye color and skin complexion, and how they might suggest certain ancestry — said that while the two look similar at first glance, you do start to see the minutiae of how they are different when you look closer.
Brees has thicker eyebrows and a pointier nose than Berry. In addition, Berry has a more pale complexion with freckles. If the two weren’t wearing baseball caps, Berry’s thick auburn hair would contrast Brees’ thinner brown hair. Brees also has blue eyes while Berry’s are brown. Even the earlobes are different shapes.
One reason the two might look similar is because of the identical outfits, lighting and high cheekbones. But these are all common sense, Podini said, and you don’t need a molecular biologist to decide that.
“There are a lot of genes involved in determining the shape of the nose or the eyes,” Podini said. “Sometimes it’s easier to make inferences on the way someone looks based on the sex and on their biographic ancestry.”
Brees’ entire ancestry is published on FamousKin.com, a website founded by Rich Hall, who is both a researcher and contributing author to the "Mayflower Descendants" journal published by the New England Historic Genealogical Society. Brees’ ancestors were from England and migrated to America in the 1600s.
“With Drew Brees being from Texas, I had no idea that he was going to lead me back to New England,” Hall said. “I thought maybe South Carolina or something, so I was surprised to connect him and usually what I do is I'll spot names and be like, boy, that sounds like a New England name, and I'll start to follow it.”
Hall uses historical records to conduct his research, and he’s gathered quite the database to trace anyone’s ancestry if they have roots in colonial New England, the United Kingdom and Canada.
While he admits his website mostly contains people who are somehow connected, he does like to take names at others’ suggestions and follow their ancestral lines, because you never know what you might find. Most recently, he confirmed that U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth from Illinois had ancestors who fought in the American Revolution.
Hall took two days to dive into the potential relationship between Brees and Berry. He was unable to find a common ancestor, but he doesn’t rule out the possibility.
“Although I didn't find a family relationship between Jacob Berry and Drew Brees, there very well could be one,” he said. “Jacob does have quite a bit of colonial New England ancestry, so it's very possible that with more research a common ancestor may be found.
"Unfortunately, I didn't have time to keep looking. However, one thing I did discover about Jacob is that he definitely has two distinct lines of descent from Mayflower passenger Stephen Hopkins.”
Here's another funny side note to the story: Brees’ great-grandfather was actually named Perry, which is also Berry’s dad’s name. The name is of English origin meaning, “Dweller by the pear tree.”
So after a lighthearted week of jokes, research indicates Brees is not the father.
“But he’s welcome to help with the grocery bill,” Perry Berry said.