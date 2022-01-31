The image and the feelings are so similar, even if separated by a couple of years and a few hundred miles.

Joe Burrow leading his team to a big win, getting lifted onto the shoulders of his teammate, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.

Last time, of course, it was when Burrow and LSU slayed Goliath, beating Alabama during the 2019 season on its way to the national championship.

This time it was when Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Kansas City Chiefs, the power broker in the NFL’s American Football Conference for three years running, to earn their place in the Super Bowl.

Be prepared now, folks, for two weeks of Super Hype leading up to the NFL’s ultimate game between the Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams (5:30 p.m. Feb. 13, NBC).

Welcome to the rise of Super Burrow, THE storyline of storylines leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

NFL fans and observers will marvel at the speed with which Burrow and the Bengals have reached this point. Cincinnati was 2-14 two years ago, which gave the Bengals the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Faster than you can say “Who dey?” (Cincy’s poor man’s version of “Who dat?”) the Bengals snapped up Burrow as he watched from his parents’ basement 2½ hours away in his hometown of Athens, Ohio.

Fast forward to November 2020, when Burrow was writhing on the ground in pain with a torn-up knee after being sacked against Washington. The Bengals went on to finish 4-11-1, helping cast Cincinnati as a preseason 125-1 shot to get this far. Only the 1999 St. Louis Rams (same franchise that’s in the Super Bowl this year, different city) were a longer shot to get to the Super Bowl at 150-1.

After beating the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime Sunday on Kansas City’s home field, Burrow thanked his physical therapist for helping him get back to his scrambling, keeping plays alive, “Who, me slide?” best again.

It’s Bengals fans everywhere, whose numbers are growing by the win in Louisiana, who should be thanking him. Just like he did in his two super successful seasons at LSU, where he went 25-3 as the starter capped by 2019’s national championship and Heisman Trophy, Burrow infused the organization with his confidence. His swagger. His, “Come on, you SOBs, follow me, we’re going to win some damn football games” energy.

“Joe Burrow,” ESPN’s Chris Berman said Sunday night, “changed the culture.”

It might be new news to those NFL devotees who pay scant heed to the college game. But LSU fans, and Burrow’s victims in his two seasons there, have seen this same show before.

Back then, everyone was praising Burrow and passing game coordinator Joe Brady in nearly equal amounts. It was Brady who brought new aerial game concepts and formations with him to LSU in 2019 after a stint as a down the line assistant with the Saints.

Two and a half years later Brady, who left LSU to be the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator, is looking for a job. Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who brought both to Baton Rouge, is counting his buyout bucks on a white sand beach somewhere.

Burrow is still doing Burrow things, which suggests that he isn’t just the straw that stirs the drink, but the entire cocktail other than the little paper umbrella on top.

What makes Burrow great? Confidence, determination and that secret sauce that drives big-time winners to never ever settle for finishing second. It’s that quality that led Burrow’s former Athens (Ohio) High School receiver Sam Vander Ven to describe Joe in 2019 to The Advocate as “the most competitive human being on the planet. Whether we were playing anything that involved winning, he’s out to kill you.”

“There’s a thin line between arrogance and confidence and he walks it with the way he plays and talks,” former LSU defensive lineman and ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said. “When the chips are down, Joe Burrow is at his best time and time again.”

Now Burrow has a chance to engrave his name among the very best, and perhaps surpass them.

With a win over the Rams, Burrow can become just the third starting quarterback of a national championship team and a Super Bowl champion, joining Joe Namath (Alabama, New York Jets) and Joe Montana (Notre Dame, San Francisco 49ers). The first LSU quarterback to start a Super Bowl since the late David Woodley did for the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII, Burrow can establish his own Triple Crown by becoming the first quarterback to win a national title, a Heisman and a Super Bowl. The only others to do it were Pittsburgh/Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett and Michigan/Green Bay Packers defensive back Charles Woodson.

Not too bad for a kid who had to leave Ohio State for a chance to be a starting quarterback.

Burrow and the Bengals are a smallish four-point underdog to the Rams, though nothing like the mega-longshot they were to be on this stage back in the summer.

Understandable odds, perhaps. But maybe the smart money should be on Shelvin holding up Burrow for another triumphant ride on his shoulders.

It seems inevitable.