Immediately after the 11-6 loss to LA Tech on Wednesday night, Jay Johnson said he didn't want to make excuses for his team's five tallied defensive errors.
LA Tech's J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park was completely artificial turf, while Alex Box Stadium is natural grass with the exception of the outfield. The slipping and sliding were apparent in the cold and rainy conditions on Wednesday night.
"It was definitely different: conditions were tough, but we're never going to make any excuses for that," Johnson said. "In my opinion, Jordan Thompson is one of the best shortstops in the country. Cade Doughty is one of the best second basemen in the country. Tre (Morgan) – it's well documented that he's a good first baseman. The volume of mistakes – I just I've never really seen a game like that before. Hopefully, it was an anomaly."
The Tigers got home late last night and practiced later Thursday.
"They all went to sleep for the most part (on the bus)," Johnson said. "You know, Coach (Dan) Fitzgerald and I just sat on the bus and talked through some things we wanted to do individually with guys and looked towards the weekend."