1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Never count out Alabama. The Crimson Tide was down 28-14 and in danger of falling behind Georgia 31-14 when Rodrigo Blankenship hooked a 30-yard field goal try left with 8:20 left in the third quarter. Despite Tua Tagovailoa getting hurt, Jalen Hurts engineered the stunning comeback. It helps to have a 26-2 former starter as your backup quarterback.
2. TRENDING NOW
CFP impact. It is assumed No. 1-ranked Alabama will stay No. 1 in Sunday’s final CFP rankings. But did No. 4 Georgia do enough to keep itself in the CFP semifinals when they are announced Sunday (11 a.m., ESPN)? Conventional wisdom says No. 5 Oklahoma will move up after beating Texas, but the Bulldogs showed they are a complete team.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Alabama has the SEC championship and a great victory, but perhaps the Crimson Tide had a couple layers of invincibility stripped away by a hard-fighting Georgia team. Alabama will still be the favorite by far to win the national title, but a possible playoff rematch with No. 2 Clemson looks more tantalizing. So would a rematch with Georgia.