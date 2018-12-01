SEC Championship Football

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs past Georgia linebacker Walter Grant (84) during the SEC Championship Game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

 AP photo by John Bazemore

1. WHAT WE LEARNED

Never count out Alabama. The Crimson Tide was down 28-14 and in danger of falling behind Georgia 31-14 when Rodrigo Blankenship hooked a 30-yard field goal try left with 8:20 left in the third quarter. Despite Tua Tagovailoa getting hurt, Jalen Hurts engineered the stunning comeback. It helps to have a 26-2 former starter as your backup quarterback.

2. TRENDING NOW

CFP impact. It is assumed No. 1-ranked Alabama will stay No. 1 in Sunday’s final CFP rankings. But did No. 4 Georgia do enough to keep itself in the CFP semifinals when they are announced Sunday (11 a.m., ESPN)? Conventional wisdom says No. 5 Oklahoma will move up after beating Texas, but the Bulldogs showed they are a complete team.

3. FINAL THOUGHTS

Alabama has the SEC championship and a great victory, but perhaps the Crimson Tide had a couple layers of invincibility stripped away by a hard-fighting Georgia team. Alabama will still be the favorite by far to win the national title, but a possible playoff rematch with No. 2 Clemson looks more tantalizing. So would a rematch with Georgia.

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments