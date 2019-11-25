Standout LSU safety Grant Delpit, who's been playing with an ankle injury since October and missed last weekend's game against Arkansas, is set to practice and play Saturday night against Texas A&M, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.

Delpit, a midseason All-American, had started every game this season until Arkansas when freshman Maurice Hampton stepped into his place.

Delpit played through an ankle injury the against Alabama and Ole Miss, and Orgeron said the injury had limited the junior's performance.

He did not practice last week leading up to Arkansas.

Delpit injured himself late vs. Auburn on Oct. 26.

The junior from Houston is projected by many experts to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

No. 1 LSU (11-0, 7-0 SEC) plays Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.

