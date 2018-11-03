LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) leave the field following Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
On a white board in a forlorn corner of a somber LSU locker room, someone left behind the pregame message “60 minutes of hell.”
In other words, just another first Saturday in November for the Tigers against Alabama.
For the two weeks worth of hype, excitement, anger, anticipation, and rationalizing going into debt for a pair of tickets on the secondary market, the actual unfolding of No. 1 Alabama’s 29-0 victory had a very familiar feel.
The dream to end Alabama's winning streak died in Death Valley.
For the Tigers and their fans, it was like an annual case of gout. Or not winning the lottery. Other than the Tigers’ offense crossing midfield here and there, the game looked an awful lot like the 2012 BCS championship game, the point of demarcation when LSU ceased to be on par with Alabama as a powerhouse program. This Crimson Tide victory looked as inevitable as a lava flow marching toward the sea in Tua Tagovailoa’s home state of Hawaii. And just about as overwhelming.
For LSU coach Ed Orgeron, this was Tell the Truth Saturday.
“We were No. 3 in the country,” Orgeron said, referring to last week’s initial College Football Playoff rankings, “but we were nowhere near Alabama.”
Let me know when LSU can beat Alabama again, be competitive with the Crimson Tide again, just score again. It is now 11 straight quarters and counting for LSU in Tiger Stadium with nary a point scored against the Crimson Tide.
I’m thinking I’ll leave a wake-up call for when Nick Saban retires. If he ever retires.
Amazingly enough, LSU ticked the moral victory boxes that coming into this game looked like landmarks to an upset victory:
• For the first time, Alabama didn’t score a touchdown on its opening drive. Actually, the Crimson Tide didn’t even manage a field goal after some false-start penalties (the bellowing Tiger Stadium crowd definitely played a part) and the LSU defense stiffening its back.
• For the first time, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception. Backup LSU safety Todd Harris will be the answer to a taxing trivia question five weeks from now when Tua is in New York beaming alongside his Heisman Trophy.
• For the first time this season, Tagovailoa took snaps in the fourth quarter, this despite taking a first-quarter shot to his, ahem, nether regions and perhaps pulling up a bit lame on his 44-yard third-quarter touchdown scamper that put Bama up 22-0.
It was a shame in many respects that the game didn’t match the backdrop, because it was quite a day. The campus began filling in the wee hours as thousands turned out for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show in the quad. As the show ended at 11 a.m., all the public spaces already looked filled as if for a 2:30 p.m. game. A perfect day faded into perfect night and Tiger Stadium lived up to its reputation for ear-ringing ferocity, as loud as ever.
“It was the best atmosphere I’ve ever been a part of,” Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow said. “We just didn’t get it done.”
The problem really wasn’t so much Tagovailoa and Bama’s dangerous-as-a-drawer-full-of-knives offense, though that was no picnic for an LSU defense that played the first half without suspended linebacker Devin White and all but the first snap without injured free safety John Battle.
The biggest problem was Alabama’s allegedly gettable defense.
LSU took it on the chin as Alabama rolled through Baton Rouge, but the Tigers still have a lot to take care of this season. With Devin White n…
It was not difficult to figure out how Bama was able to make life miserable for Burrow and the rest of the Tigers’ enfeebled offense: The Tide applied consistent, withering pressure with its front four and dropped the rest into coverage despite LSU spending much of the game in max protect (keeping a running back and tight end in to block). The Tide might have blitzed once or twice early on, but mostly it was straight-up blow-‘em-up the entire game.
“It looks like the 12th-graders against the seventh-graders,” said LSU radio analyst Doug Moreau.
The game proved LSU, still, is not in Alabama’s weight class. It is worth remembering the Tigers have legions of company. The only teams that at this point look like they could hang with the Crimson Tide are Clemson and suddenly surging Michigan.
As for White’s escape from his first-half exile for his targeting ejection against Mississippi State, it did little to move the meter. LSU trailed 16-0 at halftime without him and lost the second half 13-0 with him. Maybe if he played the whole game Bama would have had one fewer score. Maybe. But in all, the Tigers were outgained 576-196, with Alabama as in earlier routs tapping the brakes in the fourth quarter.
Perspective is difficult in the wake of another Tide landslide, but it remains a remarkable LSU season to this point. The Tigers are 7-2, still with a great chance to finish 10-2 and wind up in a New Year’s Six bowl like the Sugar, Peach or Fiesta.
But even if that comes to pass, it will come with the knowledge that Alabama is probably once again ensconced in a College Football Playoff semifinal somewhere, and the awful admission that LSU is still years away from being the Crimson Tide’s equal again.
Pass interference is called on Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) as he blocks the reception of LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson (11) in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) goes airborne with LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) as Jefferson attempts a reception in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama team personnel check on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) after he was tackled by LSU safety Grant Delpit and LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond speaks with LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) on the field in the first quarter against Alabama, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban greets Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during a timeout in the first quarter against LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is taken down by LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) and LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) defends against the catch by LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches as LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) is stopped by Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) vie for a loose ball in the first quarter, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson (11) reaches in vain for a pass as Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) commits a pass interference penalty in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) makes the hit on Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) to stop him near the goal line during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
With the scoreboard showing the disparaging news, LSU fans still sit in the south end zone, leaving their seats slowly, after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Former LSU quarterback Jamarcus Russell, left, and former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. embrace on the field before kickoff between LSU and Alabama, Saturday, November 3, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) is at the bottom o of the pile on an incomplete pass play defended by Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson (14), Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) and Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) plunges into the end zone for a late game touchdown on the hole created by Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher (71) during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) celebrates the end zone interception made by Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Former LSU defensive end Sam Montgomery, left, who also wore No. 99, gives words of encouragement to LSU nose tackle Ed Alexander (99) following Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) leaves the field alongside LSU equipment manager Greg Stringfellow following Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) leave the field following Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, meet at midfield after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) tiptoes out of bounds, forced out by Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (24) slips LSU outside linebacker Ray Thornton (43) in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) falls into the end zone after intercepting a pass thrown by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) is tackled by Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) on the carry in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU place kicker Cole Tracy (36) holds his face as LSU punter Josh Growden (38) watches in disbelief and Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) celebrates the missed field goal during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) celebrates with Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) and Alabama defensive back Shyheim Cater (5) after Wilson intercepted a pass in the end zone thrown by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses brings down LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Crimson Tide defensive linemen Raekwon Davis and Phidarian Mathis close in during the second half of Saturday's game in Tiger Stadium. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) celebrates his end zone interception with his teammates during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) puts both feet on the ground after pulling in a 23-yard reception in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) and LSU offensive tackle Badara Traore (74) block the extra point attempt by Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas (97) in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) as Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) and Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) come in to assist during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) stops Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) on the carry in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU offensive guard Chasen Hines (52) and LSU fullback David Ducre (41) celebrate with LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) after a long return for a first down in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) reacts after being sacked by LSU nose tackle Ed Alexander (99) as LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) move in on the assist in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is sacked by Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings in an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) ORG XMIT: LALAF601
Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) is stopped after the run by LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) as LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) come in to assist during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson (11) can't hold onto the ball as Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) defends but is called for pass interference during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) is taken down by LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45), LSU wide receiver Kenan Jones (82) and LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (33) celebrates his interception with LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) asLSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1) watches during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) pulls in a pass over the official as LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) watches during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) runs the ball as Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) tries to make the stop as LSU offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (77) blocks during the first half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, meet at midfield after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, meet at midfield after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban shouts instructions to his players during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) bulls his way forward as LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (33), LSU linebacker Devin White (40), LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45), LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90), LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) converge to make the stop during the second half of LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Big Al, the Alamama elephant mascot, waves the big A crimson tide flag after the game cheering on the Alabama fans in the south end zone after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0.
Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette, left, greets former LSU shortstop Alex Bregman on the field before kickoff between LSU and Alabama, Saturday, November 3, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. Fournette is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bregman with the Houston Astros.