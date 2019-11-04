A week that LSU is hoping to end with a big win started with a big loss.

A really big loss.

Senior linebacker Michael Divinity is not only out for Saturday’s No. 1 versus 2 showdown at Alabama, but is gone from the program, LSU coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Monday at his weekly news conference.

LSU linebacker Michael Divinity no longer on team, left due to personal reasons, Orgeron says Linebacker Michael Divinity is no longer on the team, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed, which means the Tigers will be without its…

The official word is for personal reasons. But it isn’t hard to imagine that Divinity, who was held out of three of the Tigers’ first five games — non-conference tilts against Georgia Southern, Northwestern State and Utah State, which is telling — is gone because he broke one too many rules.

There are a lot more issues here than a young man did something foolish. The full story of Divinity’s departure may never truly come to light.

But the fact remains he is gone, and with him one of LSU’s most dangerous defensive playmakers on the eve of the program’s biggest game in years.

LSU has depth on defense. The Tigers wouldn’t be the nation’s No. 1-ranked team if they didn’t. Orgeron mentioned Andre Anthony and Ray Thornton as the proverbial next men up.

But in a game this even, with the degrees of separation already being measured in how many percentage points of healthy Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle is, any loss or return of a player could swing the pendulum.

Can't see video below? Click here.

In Divinity’s case, LSU has other defenders just as key or even more important. Defenders like Grant Delpit, Derek Stingley and K’Lavon Chaisson, who as the opposite outside linebacker to where Divinity played becomes an even more pivotal player.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still game-time decision; multiple players taking reps Alabama star quarterback and Heisman contender Tua Tagovailoa is still a game time decision, coach Nick Saban said Monday afternoon.

In his role Divinity wasn’t an every down player, but he did make key plays. On a team that is middle of the Southeastern Conference sack pack with 20 (1.88 per game, good for sixth in the SEC), Divinity led the Tigers with three sacks. Only Breiden Fehoko, Patrick Queen and Chaisson had more tackles for loss than Divinity’s four. And only Chaisson and Neil Farrell are credited with more quarterback hurries than Divinity’s three.

Perhaps, like Devin White’s first-half suspension in last year’s Alabama game because of a controversial targeting call against Mississippi State, losing Divinity won’t make a difference. LSU may not have lost 29-0 to Alabama if the Butkus Award-winning White played the entire game, but the Tigers still would have lost.

But this time for LSU it may turn out to be the classic “For want of a nail” situation, especially if Tagovailoa plays something close to his full ability (I can’t imagine he will be 100 percent, but I can’t imagine he will sit it out). For want of a nail the shoe, the horse, the rider, the battle and ultimately the kingdom was lost. Divinity won’t be there to make that play — that sack or tackle for loss or short-yardage stop — that someone else will have to make.

Maybe they will. Maybe they won’t.

“Players have got to make plays,” said Orgeron, who didn’t rule out the possibility of Divinity returning.

That seems a tall task. But no taller than beating Alabama.

A win that LSU must try to pull off after overcoming a loss.