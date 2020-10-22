The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with South Carolina in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
Brooks Kubena
South Carolina 31, LSU 24
With no Myles Brennan, LSU is missing one of the few things that are going right for the team this season. True freshman QBs will face a South Carolina defense that hounded Auburn's Bo Nix in a 30-22 victory. The burden of proof is on the LSU defense to show it's improved. Must see it to believe it.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 31, South Carolina 26
I don’t know when I’ve been more conflicted about an LSU pick. On one hand, I know how desperate the Tigers are for a win. The season is on the line. And it’s Saturday night in Tiger Stadium — albeit the quarter-pounder version. But freshman mistakes from TJ Finley or Max Johnson could doom LSU. Here’s a shaky pick that it avoids that one key mistake.
Wilson Alexander
South Carolina 28, LSU 24
LSU will likely rely on two true freshman quarterbacks. Max Johnson and TJ Finley haven't taken a college snap, much less made their first career starts. Maybe the defense improved during the open date. Maybe the freshmen won't skip a beat. But I have no idea what to expect from LSU, and it faces the SEC's No. 3 scoring defense.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 27, South Carolina 20
Coming off a bad loss, LSU is in a tight spot here with tougher games still to come. Despite having a week off to regroup, which did give Max Johnson and TJ Finley more time to prepare, it won't be easy. LSU will have to rely on the running game to take pressure off the two youngsters, but the offense does just enough and the defense rebounds somewhat.