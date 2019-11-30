Joe Burrow -- only for a few minutes Saturday night -- became a true Louisiana man named Joe Burreaux.
As he sprinted onto the Tiger Stadium field for senior night festivities, Burrow sported a "Burreaux" jersey to the delight of the crowd.
LSU is angling for a perfect regular season in its finale against Texas A&M on Saturday night.
The Tigers will face Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game in Atlanta next week.