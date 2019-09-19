The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 49, Vanderbilt 24
A poor Vanderbilt passing defense eliminates any major chances of an upset, but the Commodores will get their yards and points against an LSU defense that could be missing four starters for the second straight week. Vandy running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn will get significant touches, and that'll take time away from LSU's offense.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 45, Vanderbilt 17
Injuries to LSU’s defense leave the Tigers vulnerable as they may play without four starters this weekend, but Vanderbilt’s defense has too many deficiencies to create an upset. LSU’s offense will continue to roll, but Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn will limit the Tigers’ possessions.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 55, Vanderbilt 24
Nihilum is Latin for sieve. There are smart people on Vanderbilt’s campus who know that, but the Commodores’ sieve-like defense won’t know how to stop LSU’s potent attack. Vanderbilt has had a week off to get ready and offensive weapons of its own, but not enough to keep pace with the Tigers.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 52, Vanderbilt 16
The Tigers and their high-flying passing game begin their quest for an SEC title against one of the worst defenses in the FBS. Vandy is 126th of 130 schools in passing defense (332.5) and total defense (509.5), and is 115th in points allowed (36.0). Those numbers are a recipe for disaster against Joe Burrow and Co.