BR.lsuarkansasmain.112419. 1403 bf.jpg
Buy Now

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs for a first down as Arkansas defensive lineman Gabe Richardson (6) gives chase and Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool (10) dives to make the stop during the first half of LSU's football game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The LSU football team remains the No. 1 team in the country after its 56-20 win over Arkansas, according to the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon. 

The Tigers (11-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) also rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and the next rankings will be released from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

LSU clinched its first Western Division title since 2011, and the Tigers will play Georgia in the SEC championship game on Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

See the rest of the top 25 here.

AP TOP 25

1. LSU (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (10-1)

5. Alabama (10-1)

6. Utah (10-1)

7. Oklahoma (10-1)

8. Florida (9-2)

9. Minnesota (10-1)

10. Michigan (9-2)

11. Baylor (10-1)

12. Penn State (9-2)

13. Wisconsin (9-2)

14. Oregon (9-2)

15. Notre Dame (9-2)

16. Auburn (8-3)

17. Memphis (10-1)

18. Cincinnati (10-1)

19. Iowa (8-3)

20. Boise State (10-1)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. Appalachian State (10-1)

23. Virginia Tech (8-3)

24. Navy (8-2)

25. Southern Cal (8-4)

Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's vote

1. LSU (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (10-1)

5. Oklahoma (10-1)

6. Alabama (10-1)

7. Utah (10-1)

8. Baylor (10-1)

9. Michigan (9-2)

10. Florida (9-2)

11. Minnesota (10-1)

12. Penn State (9-2)

13. Oregon (9-2)

14. Memphis (10-1)

15. Auburn (8-3)

16. Wisconsin (9-2)

17. Iowa (8-3)

18. Notre Dame (9-2)

19. Boise State (10-1)

20. Appalachian State (10-1)

21. Cincinnati (10-1)

22. Virginia Tech (8-3)

23. Oklahoma State (8-3)

24. Navy (8-2)

25. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-2)

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments