The LSU football team remains the No. 1 team in the country after its 56-20 win over Arkansas, according to the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers (11-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) also rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and the next rankings will be released from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.
LSU clinched its first Western Division title since 2011, and the Tigers will play Georgia in the SEC championship game on Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
See the rest of the top 25 here.
AP TOP 25
1. LSU (11-0)
2. Ohio State (11-0)
3. Clemson (11-0)
4. Georgia (10-1)
5. Alabama (10-1)
6. Utah (10-1)
7. Oklahoma (10-1)
8. Florida (9-2)
9. Minnesota (10-1)
10. Michigan (9-2)
11. Baylor (10-1)
12. Penn State (9-2)
13. Wisconsin (9-2)
14. Oregon (9-2)
15. Notre Dame (9-2)
16. Auburn (8-3)
17. Memphis (10-1)
18. Cincinnati (10-1)
19. Iowa (8-3)
20. Boise State (10-1)
21. Oklahoma State (8-3)
22. Appalachian State (10-1)
23. Virginia Tech (8-3)
24. Navy (8-2)
25. Southern Cal (8-4)
Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's vote
1. LSU (11-0)
2. Ohio State (11-0)
3. Clemson (11-0)
4. Georgia (10-1)
5. Oklahoma (10-1)
6. Alabama (10-1)
7. Utah (10-1)
8. Baylor (10-1)
9. Michigan (9-2)
10. Florida (9-2)
11. Minnesota (10-1)
12. Penn State (9-2)
13. Oregon (9-2)
14. Memphis (10-1)
15. Auburn (8-3)
16. Wisconsin (9-2)
17. Iowa (8-3)
18. Notre Dame (9-2)
19. Boise State (10-1)
20. Appalachian State (10-1)
21. Cincinnati (10-1)
22. Virginia Tech (8-3)
23. Oklahoma State (8-3)
24. Navy (8-2)
25. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-2)