The early signing period in college football is now open, and top recruits around the country will be announcing, officially, where they'll be playing.

Heading into Wednesday, LSU football boasts the No. 3 2020 recruiting class, trailing only Clemson and Alabama, with several high profile recruits still uncommitted.

The Advocate will have live updates through the day as LSU's 2020 class becomes official.

Do not refresh the page as the module automatically updates.

Can't see module above? Click here.

LSU cleans up at College Football Awards: Maxwell, Biletnikoff, Jim Thorpe, and now? 'Back to work' In the midst of No. 1 LSU’s so far undefeated season, the players and their coach took a moment to relax at the College Football Awards. They enjoyed their success. They also looked ahead to more significant dreams.

LSU football loses commitment from 4-star, Baton Rouge native 1 week before early signing period A former LSU commitment and Baton Rouge native is no longer a part of the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class.

SEE MORE LSU NATIONAL SIGNING DAY COVERAGE