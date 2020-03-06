Fives days without playing a game didn’t hurt the LSU softball team as the Tigers came out swinging.
LSU hit four home runs among its 18 hits in a 21-0 victory against Campbell in the first game of the LSU Round Robin at Tiger Park.
It was the most runs in the facility which opened in 2009. Taylor Pleasants and Amanda Doyle hit first inning home runs to help stake LSU to a 6-0 lead. Georgia Clark and Morgan Cummins added back-to-back dingers in a 12-run second innings.
“We had a lot of practice, a lot of days of focusing on just us and what we do well, fine tuning the things we needed to work on,” said Doyle, who hit a three-run homer, her first of the season. “We fought a lot tonight. We had a lot of quality at-bats. That was fantastic to see. A lot of people coming off the bench and having quality at-bats."
Every LSU starter had at least one hit and 18 players played. Pleasants, Doyle, Clark and Raeleen Gutierrez had three RBIs each. Shelbi Sunseri went four innings in the circle and combined with Taylor Edwards for the team’s 10th shutout this season. Sunseri allowed four hits and struck out two to improve to 6-0.
“We were able to go back and do some things with swings this week and get some people feeling good about where they were at,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “We still did some preparing but we had a couple extra days without the midweek to do some fundamental stuff, which was nice.
“It’s nice to see the depth of your team and get everybody at-bats. (Shelbi) did a good job. She was working on some things and I saw that happen out there.”
Pleasants, the Tigers’ freshman shortstop, got things rolling batting second in the lineup for the first time this season. She launched one out of the park just foul down the left field line but got another pitch over the play and knocked it over the center-field fence for her third homer this season.
“She had a curve ball that kept running back over the plate, so I was sitting on that,” Pleasants said. “I knew if it was out it would come back in. I think that’s the one.”
Doyle led LSU with eight homers as a sophomore and hit eight more last season but has been off to a slow start with a .244 batting average coming in.
“That felt good, I got it off my shoulders,” Doyle said. “I was seeing the ball well tonight. It’s only up from here.”
Clark and Cummins continued the home run derby and are now tied for the team lead with four each.
LSU will play Campbell again at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and then Illinois State at 4 p.m. before wrapping up the weekend with another game against Illinois State Sunday at 1 p.m.