If you think the LSU basketball team has been playing with more ferocity and a bit of an edge its past two times out, you’re not imagining things.
The reason behind it shouldn’t be a surprise — not at all.
LSU coach Will Wade has been on edge for the past 10 days, a smiling Darius Days said Saturday following the Tigers’ satisfying 78-65 win over No. 16 Tennessee in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“I’m just going to say one thing … coach Wade,” Days said after the Tigers bolstered their NCAA tournament résumé with their best game of the season. “There’s really nothing else too much to say.”
The proof was in LSU’s two victories in a four-day span, highlighted by the Tigers’ improved play on both ends of the court.
Wade’s team stopped the bleeding with a 14-point win at Mississippi State on Wednesday night and backed it up with a 13-point beating of Southeastern Conference preseason favorite Tennessee on Saturday.
The win Saturday was the first for LSU against a ranked team since it knocked off then-No. 5 Tennessee 82-80 on Feb. 23, 2019. The Tigers had dropped seven games in a row to ranked teams before picking off the Vols.
A Quadrant 2 win over State and a Quad 1 win over Tennessee helped LSU vastly improve its NET ranking. The Tigers were 41st on Wednesday morning and were up to 27th when the NCAA updated its list Sunday.
Days, one of the team’s more vocal leaders, was quick to credit Wade with righting the ship after LSU dropped four of five. Three of those four setbacks were in league play.
The other loss was to Texas Tech, which trailed by seven points with 59.6 seconds left until the Red Raiders scored the game’s final 12 points to shock LSU and win by five.
An 18-point loss at Alabama four days later, however, apparently was the breaking point for Wade — and his team.
“He wasn’t too happy with us after a couple games we lost,” Days said. “We lost four of five. You know how coach Wade is; he loves to win.
“So practice might have been a little longer, and he’s been on edge a little bit more, you know. It helped us, and it showed today.”
After taking down Mississippi State by shooting a season’s-best 61.3% from the field, LSU bowed up on defense to set the tone against Tennessee.
The Tigers held the Vols, who shot just 29.0% in the first half, to 16 points in the first 16 minutes, then tightened up again when a 12-point lead shrunk to just one twice in the first two minutes of the second half.
“I did think we set the tone defensively, especially in the first half,” Wade said after his team held Tennessee to 35.5% from the field for the game. “We were really, really active. We were in the gaps, we had active hands, we contested a lot of shots.”
Tennessee never got within 10 points in the final 11 minutes after Javonte Smart, who had 20 points, five rebounds and two steals, scored seven points in a row to give his team a 57-46 lead.
LSU eventually built a 17-point advantage, its largest of the day, with 5:10 to play and made extra sure to not let it slip away like the Texas Tech game.
“We were better prepared,” said guard Cam Thomas, who led the Tigers with 25 points. “We worked hard after that Texas Tech game, so now we’re better prepared for those situations.”
Wade made sure of it after the Alabama game. That setback came just 15 days after an embarrassing 30-point home loss to the Crimson Tide started his team’s mini-slide.
When told about Days’ comments that he was on edge recently, Wade smiled knowingly.
“As far as being on edge, I’m usually always on edge,” he said. “Certainly, there was a heightened sense of focus and what we need to do.
“I look at it more as there was a singular voice,” he added. “Sometimes, I listen to a lot of people; I’ll try a lot of different ideas, I want to hear things.”
But in order to get his team back on track, Wade knew the best way to do it.
“At the end of the day, when things aren’t going as well as you want it to go, you get back to what you know, and you do what the hell you do,” he said.
“That’s basically what we’ve done. I’ve kind of taken back the reins on things, and I think that may be what they’re referring to.”