Perfect scores Friday on vault and uneven bars by Kennedi Edney and Sarah Finnegan helped the LSU gymnastics team make history, marking the third straight meet the Tigers posted a pair of 10s.
Tuesday Edney and Finnegan made even more history for the program, becoming the first Tigers to share SEC gymnast of the week honors.
The only other time it happened was in 2014, when Florida's Bridget Sloan and Kytra Hunter were so honored. The SEC gymnast of the week award started in 2000.
At Arizona, Finnegan earned the fifth perfect score of her career as the anchor of LSU’s bars lineup that earned the highest away bars score in school history (49.600). Finnegan won the all-around with a 39.725, which marked her fifth score of 39.700 or higher in her career.
The gymnast of the week honor was the 13th of Finnegan's career, which tied Sloan for the most in SEC history. The honor also was the senior's seventh this season for the most in a single season in the award’s history.
Edney earned her second career 10 and first on vault in the fifth spot of the Tigers’ lineup that also posted the highest away vault score in school history (49.675). The LSU junior set her season high in the all-around score with a 39.725 to tie Finnegan, also earning scores of 9.90 on beam and 9.95 on floor for victories.
LSU posted a 198.175 overall, the Tigers' highest score this season and highest overall road score in program history.
The No. 3-ranked LSU gymnastics team opens postseason competition at the SEC Championships at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Tigers will be the top seed and compete in the evening session as they pursue their third straight title.
The meet will be televised live on ESPN2. The afternoon session with seeds 5-8 will be at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.