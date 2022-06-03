HATTIESBURG, Miss. — After Arkansas swept LSU in mid-April, coach Jay Johnson admitted what almost everyone seemed to know already: The Razorbacks simply had a stronger pitching rotation than his team had.
It was the type of rotation Johnson wished he had himself.
“We need the next Aaron Nola or Alex Lange or Ben McDonald, or ... I mean, I could go on,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to get those caliber pitchers back here. ...
“Ma’Khail (Hilliard) has given us a chance to win. That’s the one piece where you go, ‘We’re going to get six innings out of him, and we're gonna be in the ballgame.’ In terms of just raw talent, (Arkansas) was like a 300-pound offensive line versus a 240-pound defensive line, in terms of the two starting rotations.”
It was true. The Razorbacks threw Connor Noland for six innings on Friday, Hagen Smith for seven innings on Saturday and Jaxon Wiggins for 5⅓ on Sunday. It’s the rotation that’s a blueprint for success in college baseball.
Then there's LSU.
At 6 p.m. Friday, the Tigers begin an NCAA postseason run with the same goal so many LSU teams had before them: Get to Omaha, Nebraska, and the College World Series. Their first step is the double-elimination Hattiesburg regional, and their first game is against Kennesaw State.
Instead of coming into the regional with three clear-cut starters, LSU is still wrestling with the same issue it's had all year: Trying to win without a reliable, go-to starting pitcher. The lone exception is Hilliard, who earned his No. 1 spot in the rotation by Southeastern Conference play.
For most of this season, the Tigers have leaned heavily on their bullpen. In fact, LSU’s bullpen worked more innings than any other in the SEC — and yet, the unconventional approach has worked.
Last year, the Tigers’ staff ERA was 4.53, No. 8 in the SEC. This year it’s better — 4.09, good for No. 4 in the conference.
The staff has also held batters to a .235 batting average, also No. 4 in the SEC (better than last year’s .252, which was No. 9).
It all begs the question: Can the Tigers make a deep run by throwing mostly bullpen games?
“I think LSU has overachieved from a pitching standpoint,” SEC analyst and former LSU pitcher Ben McDonald said. “When the season began in February, if you'd have told anybody that LSU would have the third- or fourth-best ERA overall in the SEC, I think people would have said, ‘Well, you're crazy.’ ”
If, however, LSU matches up with No. 1 seed Southern Miss in the regional and wins head-to-head, that would say a lot about how sustainable the Tigers' style of play is. USM holds the nation’s second-best ERA (3.16) and leads the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.39).
The Golden Eagles’ Tanner Hall, a Zachary High grad, is third in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio, with 130 strikeouts and 11 walks through 93⅔ innings.
“They have a real pitching staff over there, and so it's gonna be difficult for LSU to score runs,” McDonald said. “They’ve got to get through their first game, but it’ll be interesting to see what Jay (Johnson) decides to do.”
First, the Tigers will take on Kennesaw State, a team hot off an Atlantic Sun Conference championship over Liberty, 10-6, led by Josh Hatcher, who is No. 2 in the nation in hits (103) and No. 2 in doubles (25).
And there’s no telling who LSU's starter will be, whether it’s Hilliard, another wild card or Ty Floyd, whose recent resurgence earned him starts against Vanderbilt and Tennessee.
But the Tigers aren’t the first team to make the postseason with this problem. In fact, in recent years, it’s been hard for college baseball teams to find three reliable starters.
LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly has done this before in 2017 and 2018 at the University of Washington. In 2017, the Huskies had mostly freshmen on the staff, so he’d throw them in the early low-stress innings, then have a handful of veterans finish the game.
The following year in 2018, those freshmen were sophomores, and the Huskies made it to the College World Series for the first time in school history with just one true starting pitcher on Saturday nights, junior Joe DeMers.
Kelly said they used sophomore Jordan Jones as more of an “opener” role in 2017, throwing him for the first three innings before going to the bullpen. He started 18 games the next year. That experience is what he draws from at LSU.
“You're thinking on your feet every moment of a game, because you just don't get to let a guy go out there and cruise for six or seven innings, so it makes it more stressful,” Kelly said. “But it can be done. That’s what we've been talking about since we got here, is that we may not have a first-round-type arm, but we have a bunch of depth, so I feel like it's the best recipe.”
Even in the annals of LSU’s rich pitching history, former coach Paul Mainieri said that going into his 2009 national championship year, he didn’t have more than one true starter, having lost three from the year before: Ryan Verdugo, Blake Martin and Jared Bradford.
But he made the decision to move Daniel Bradshaw and Austin Ross, midweek relievers in 2008, to the starting rotation alongside Anthony Ranaudo. When Bradshaw injured his oblique, Louis Coleman moved into the rotation. Coleman had made three starts the year before. Ross and Bradshaw had each made two.
“As a coach, you make those decisions: Are you committed to making a guy a starting pitcher and let him go through the growing pains, or do you think that his abilities will be best served by bringing them out of the bullpen?” Mainieri said. “Most coaches would be in envy of the bullpen that LSU has. If they would have taken one or two of those guys out and tried to convert them into starting pitchers, it would’ve been a gamble.”
In 2018, LSU faced the same problem, lacking of starting pitchers because of injuries. Zack Hess, a reliever from the year before, shifted from both starting and closing roles during the season.
“The whole style of relieving — coming in late-game, high-pressure situations — that was a little bit more my style. I enjoyed being able to kind of empty the tank,” Hess said. “After doing that for three or four months, and then coming back and then trying to go back to starting, you operate without that extra gear. That was a little bit of a struggle for me, and that was oftentimes when I would get in trouble in college, when ... I would try to revert back to that extra gear, and your body's not operating the same at pitch 90 as it is when you have a fresh slate.”
With a limited view of the Tigers this year, Hess said he sees a lot of similarities.
But what’s unique about LSU’s bullpen this season is that the relievers have built some elasticity, able to go multiple innings in consecutive games.
Riley Cooper, who came to LSU with a team-high 29 appearances at Arizona, pitched in all three games of three SEC series this spring, and he made two appearances in four others. Bryce Collins has also taken on a middle relief role.
More recently, Eric Reyzelman and Trent Vietmeier have extended their outings. Reyzelman worked 3⅔ innings in the opening game against Vanderbilt and three innings of the first game against Kentucky in the SEC tournament. Vietmeier kept the leading offense in the SEC, Tennessee, hitless through the remaining 3⅓ innings.
That will be key in preserving LSU’s depth in the postseason — especially in regional play.
“The ninth inning isn’t always the most important inning, and at the college level, you can’t hold guys back in case of the ninth,” Kelly said. “The biggest inning of the game might be the sixth or seventh, or the second time the top of the order comes up and you know if you get those guys out in the seventh, then you’re not going to see them again in the ninth.
"Once Reyzelman cruises through the seventh, you might as well give him the eighth and that allows you to keep the other guys ready for tomorrow.”
The key to mastering the bullpen game, though, is to score a lot of runs and maintain a lead. That’ll keep more pitchers rested, which is important late in the season when they’ve made more appearances than they would have on a team with a consistent starting rotation.
“I think maybe four weeks ago, pitching would have been something that concerned me,” Johnson said. “I think when you look at how the SEC tournament played out, how the Vanderbilt series played out, we haven't overextended anybody over the course of the last three weeks. And so I have a feeling our pitching staff probably feels as good as they have in a long time.”