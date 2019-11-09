The records keep lining up and falling for Joe Burrow, who knocked down two program marks and had a hand in another team record in LSU's defeat of Alabama.

Burrow’s 393-yard passing game was the seventh time he has surpassed the 300-yard mark this season. That broke a tie with Rohan Davey, who had six 300-yard games in 2001.

Also, with 31 completions, Burrow has 236 for the season. That broke the old mark of 232 set by JaMarcus Russell in 2008.

How big was LSU's win over Alabama? No opponent's ever scored more in Tuscaloosa TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — LSU’s highly productive offense was at it again Saturday, piling up more points than any team has against Alabama in the 90…

LSU also set a record for touchdown passes in a season. Burrow’s three scoring throws Saturday gave the Tigers 33 for the season, breaking a tie with the 2003 and 2006 teams, who each had 30.

Getting closer

In piling up 252 yards passing in the first half, Burrow became the fourth quarterback in school history to have 3,000 yards in a season.

LSU leaned on an emotional Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Alabama win: 'Nothing's too hard for him' It's a reversal of fortune of sorts that LSU's featured running back is the one flying under the radar, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire made sure th…

He now has 3,198 yards in just nine games. That moved him from sixth on the list before the game to second and soared closer to Davey’s record of 3,347 yards set in 2001.

In addition to Davey and Burrow, the only other 3,000-yard passers in program history are Russell (3,129) and Zach Mettenberger (3,082).

Burrow’s career total stands at 6,092 yards, which puts him in fifth place in the school record books. Jamie Howard is right ahead of him in fourth with 6,158.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Ja'Marr's Chase

Sophomore wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase chalked up his fifth 100-yard game this season when he lit up Alabama's secondary for 140 yards on six receptions with a 33-yard touchdown grab to cap LSU’s first possession.

The touchdown was the 10th of the season for Chase, leaving him just two shy of tying the single-season mark of 12 currently held by former LSU receiver Dwayne Bowe.

Chase’s 140 yards were the most for an LSU receiver against Alabama since 2010 when Reuben Randle had 125 yards on three catches in a 24-21 win.

The streak is over! LSU outpunches Alabama to take command of SEC with win in Tuscaloosa TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The streak died right where it started, banished to the past by an Ohio quarterback who is now the champion of Louisiana.