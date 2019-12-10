AP All-SEC Football

Ed Orgeron has been named one of nine finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, the Football Writers Association of America and the Sugar Bowl announced Tuesday afternoon.

The winner of the award, named after Hall of Fame Grambling coach Eddie Robinson, will be announced on Jan. 11 in New Orleans.

Orgeron was named the AP SEC Coach of the Year on Monday, when he was also named one of six finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award on Monday.

The Larose native is also on the Bear Bryant Award and Dodd Trophy watch lists for Coach of the Year.

Orgeron's Tigers completed a perfect regular season in which the team snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama, then LSU beat Georgia 37-10 on Saturday to win the program's first SEC championship game since 2011.

No. 1 LSU (13-0) was selected as the top seed in its first appearance in the College Football Playoff, and the Tigers will play No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m.

Orgeron is 38-9 in his four-year career at LSU, and the Tigers are 9-1 in their last 10 games against top 10 opponents.

2019 finalists for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

Ryan Day — Ohio State

Eliah Drinkwitz — Appalachian State

Sonny Dykes — SMU

P.J. Fleck — Minnesota

Bryan Harsin — Boise State

Mike Norvell — Memphis

Ed Orgeron — LSU

Matt Rhule — Baylor

Dabo Swinney — Clemson

