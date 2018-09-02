Opening kickoff is almost here between LSU and Miami.
The Advocate got a chance to ask some questions from the other side, and Susan Miller Degnan, who covers the Hurricanes for the Miami Herald, was willing to answer.
Here's her insight into tonight's game at AT&T Stadium:
How much can Miami protect Malik Rosier from LSU's rush?
The Hurricanes’ biggest question on offense is how their offensive line will protect Rosier and open holes for the running game. However, Rosier has quality wheels, and he can take off in a hurry. Last year he was UM’s second-leading rusher with 468 ground yards and five touchdowns on 131 carries (3.6 yards a carry).
UM coach Mark Richt said that in 2017 the pocket collapsed too often. This season the starting five supposedly have been consistent in their protection, and holding up well.
UM’s new left tackle, 6-5, 315-pound Tyree St. Louis, shifted from his right tackle spot from last season and UM’s 6-5, 305-pound right guard Hayden Mahoney has only two career starts. The 6-5, 340-pound right tackle Navaughn Donaldson was a freshman All-American who move one spot over. And 6-4, 316-pound Jahair Jones played mostly on special teams last season.
There are two backups, one of them a true freshman, ready to rotate in, but any injuries to one of the seven would spell trouble for the Hurricanes.
Do you think this Hurricanes team really has a chance to make the playoffs?
Yes, but I’ll be much better equipped to answer that question after the opener. I never imagined the Canes would get as high as a No. 2 ranking last year in the College Football Playoff standings after demolishing Notre Dame 41-8 and winning their first 10 games, but I also didn’t think they’d beat (and they didn’t) then-top-ranked Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. This year’s Canes, with a deep receiving corps and experienced quarterback, could win a lot of games. But if they get to the ACC title game again and it’s Clemson… Well, not sure until the season plays out at that point.
What does the Miami defense do well?
Tackle in the backfield, sack quarterbacks and cause turnovers. At least that’s what the 2017 Canes did well. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is aggressive and his players are usually pretty fast. But the tackling is always a major concern for all coaches the first game of the season. Players have to get back into the groove and not overpursue. I asked defensive coordinator Manny Diaz this week what was the most important thing he wanted from his defense on Sunday. “Tackling,’’ he said. “If the genie came out of a bottle right now and said, ‘We’re going to run to the ball really hard and we’re going to tackle the guy that has it,’ we probably [would have] two-thirds of the battle won.’’
One big concern: UM’s two starting defensive tackles from 2017 left as underclassmen, affecting the depth and experience.
Much has been said about Malik Rosier's erratic nature at quarterback. What part of its offense can Miami be secure about?
The receiving corps. Former freshman All-American Ahmmon Richards, who is now a junior and was riddled with severe injuries last season (including one that necessitated knee surgery in November) is back, and he’s a force. And there are many more, including a couple of outstanding freshmen (Brian Hightower and five-star recruit Mark Pope among them), some really fast sophomores in the slot (Jeff Thomas and Mike Harley), fully healed (ACL two seasons ago) 6-5, 220-pound redshirt junior Lawrence Cager and 6-4, 235-pound redshirt senior Darrell Langham, who won two games for UM in the last seconds against FSU and Georgia Tech.
The Canes also have a strong starting running back in junior Travis Homer.
Susan Miller Degnan's Prediction: Miami 24, LSU 17