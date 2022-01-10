INDIANAPOLIS — Since June, there have been seven meetings of the College Football Playoff management committee to try to hammer out a format for what most college football proponents appear to support: expanding the playoff.
Seven meetings, including a three-day marathon session here through the weekend leading up to Monday night’s national championship game between Alabama and Georgia, that have failed to move the expansion football across the goal line.
For those involved, the frustration is mounting.
“Not even close,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. He is one of the conference commissioners, along with the Southeastern Conference’s Greg Sankey and others, who worked on a subcommittee to craft a proposal six months ago to expand the playoff to 12 teams. “Big enough issues remain that we still have a lot of work to do.”
What issues? The same issues, over and over again, apparently. Namely automatic playoff qualifiers, revenue streams and how to include bowl games in the playoff format.
“That’s a real sticking point,” said Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, chairman of the CFP Board of Managers, of automatic qualfiers. “Student health and wellbeing is an issue.”
Bowlsby described the repetitive nature of the debate this way:
“Have you seen the movie ‘Groundhog Day?’” he asked.
The CFP was created before the 2014 season with an initial 12-year contract, made up of four at-large teams selected by a committee. To alter the four-team format before the contract runs out in 2026 requires a unanimous vote of the 11 school presidents and chancellors who make up the Board of Managers.
The expansion proposal didn’t even come to a vote Monday, throwing the prospect of expanding the playoff before the contract expires into serious jeopardy.
“We’re going into overtime,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. “It’s getting late. Every day that goes by it’s going to be harder and harder. But we’re not closing any doors.”
Keenum said the door is even open to keeping the CFP at four teams for the next four years, if all else fails.
“I think everyone is in agreement that we want to expand (the) College Football (Playoff),” he said. “Now, it may be that we can’t get it done in the next few weeks. But at some point, we’ve got to make a decision in the next four years. Do we have expansion or do we keep the status quo? Status quo has worked pretty well for the Southeastern Conference.
The SEC has claimed 10 of the first 32 CFP semifinal berths. The conference was guaranteed to win its fifth CFP national title, with either Alabama claiming its fourth or Georgia winning its first. LSU won the CFP championship two years ago.
“As a conference, we’re supportive of a 12-team playoff that’s being discussed,” Keenum said. “But at the end of the day if some of these issues cannot be resolved, if we cannot get closer, we may have to stick with a four-team playoff. That’s not what we want, but that may be what we have to work through.”
Sankey echoed Keenum’s sentiments.
“Those who asked (to expand the playoff) are not ready to act,” Sankey told reporters. “It is in my best interest to leave it at four.
“If we can’t do it, we can’t do it.”
The Pac-12 issued a statement Monday afternoon expressing support for a 12-team model that includes the top six-rated conference champions as automatic qualifiers and six at-large bids, which was in the June proposal.
Getting there, the Pac-12 statement admitted, will be difficult over the next four years.
“It is clear none of the six most-discussed expansion models has unanimous consent,” the statement reads, “with most having considerable opposition.
“If all 11 CFP members are unable to agree unanimously on a new format, then no expansion can occur in the current term, and our collective focus must turn to expansion immediately following the current term. The CFP has confirmed that we have another two years before we would need to come to an agreement on an expanded format that could begin immediately after the current term ends.”
Keenum said he would call for the Board of Managers to reconvene “in a matter of weeks” to go at the expansion issue once again.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. “I think there’s a commitment on the part of our commissioners to come up with an expansion for college football. We recognize we need to move as quickly as we can.”
Future CFP dates and sites
Year Semifinals Final
2022-23 Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31); Los Angeles (Jan. 9)
2023-24 Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl (Jan. 1); Houston (Jan. 8)
2024-25 Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl (Dec. 28); TBD (Jan. 6)
2025-26 Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 27); TBD (Jan. 5)