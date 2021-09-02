LOS ANGELES — Your wait is over. LSU football season has arrived.

Will the program return to championship contention, or was 5-5 last season the start of a downward trend? Can the defense improve? How will Max Johnson play in a full season as the starter? Who will emerge at wide receiver?

All of those questions will begin to be answered when the Tigers play their first game at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday against UCLA (1-0) inside the iconic Rose Bowl. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's four keys to the game:

1. Stop the run

UCLA’s offense didn’t click last weekend until the Bruins began to run the ball. Once they did, they ran roughshod over Hawaii, recording 244 yards on 43 carries. The two primary running backs, Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown, combined for 184 yards and four touchdowns. Coach Chip Kelly has always predicated his offense on running the ball, but the output really impressed LSU coach Ed Orgeron. He said LSU will have to stop the run to win the game.

UCLA already played once this season. What did the game reveal about LSU's first opponent? LSU has the rare opportunity to watch its first opponent before the season opener. UCLA played a “Week 0” game against Hawaii, making the Bruins one of the only teams in the country to have already started their schedule.

2. Come together

LSU’s starting offensive line hasn’t had much time to practice together. Right guard Chasen Hines missed the majority of the preseason, and others had minor injuries that kept them from training as a complete unit until everyone returned this week. Orgeron admitted the line, a position built on chemistry, may need time to gel. They’ll need to fast. UCLA’s front constantly pressured Hawaii with an array of blitzes, forcing quick decisions and errant throws. LSU's starting five at least gained experience last season.

3. Limit explosive plays

Orgeron often comes back to this when he discusses how LSU’s defense needs to improve after a historically bad 2020 season. The Tigers didn’t communicate well and missed assignments throughout the year, leading to 166 plays allowed over 10 yards. Orgeron tried to fix the issue by replacing defensive coordinator Bo Pelini with Daronte Jones. The players have said Jones relates to them better. He also simplified the schemes. LSU hopes the changes will work all season, beginning against a UCLA team that recorded 16 plays over 10 yards in its opener.

4. Take it to the Max

Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson got the starting job as soon as fifth-year senior Myles Brennan broke his left arm before preseason practice. In two starts last year, Johnson completed 55% of his passes (48 of 87) for 674 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. He looked poised and made good decisions as LSU won both games. Now, Johnson will have to take the next step in his development and lead LSU through an entire season.