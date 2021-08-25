Editor's note: This is the ninth in a series of stories on the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are Aug. 28 in Natchitoches.
Whenever Ro Brown is out in public it invariably happens.
At least two and usually three, four or more people approach him, either to recall a past encounter or just to tell him how much they have appreciated his work during four-plus decades as a sports broadcasting presence in his native New Orleans.
On this particular day, it’s Ronald Register, a cornerback on St. Augustine’s 1979 state championship team who wants to say hello. And, as is usually the case, Brown remembers him, greeting him by name.
“Ro has had a tremendous influence on young people in New Orleans,” Register said. “He is the kind of reporter who cares about the players. When he interviewed me, I could feel how important it was to him for us both to do well.”
It wasn’t just athletes who were influenced by Brown.
Stan Verrett, a 1984 St. Aug graduate, for two years a colleague of Brown’s at WDSU-TV and now an ESPN SportsCenter anchor, considers Brown a role model.
“I grew up watching Ro Brown,” Verrett said. “By that time, I knew what I wanted to be even though there weren’t a lot of other Black sportscasters on the air unless they had played the game and became analysts.
“Later on, when I got to work with Ro, I leaned on him for advice, and he was so supportive because he knew the whole landscape. I’ve never been around someone who could build such instant rapport with someone.”
Brown’s long and much-appreciated career has earned him the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame’s Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism. He'll be among 11 honored Saturday night at the Induction Celebration in Natchitoches.
“It’s nice to have people say so many nice things about me,” Brown said. “I know there are a lot of hard-working people that I don’t consider myself on the same level with who never got the opportunities I did.
"I got paid to do a job a lot of people would pay to get to do.”
And Brown has done it well.
From interning at WDSU while a student at Loyola, where he became the first on-air African-American sportscaster in New Orleans, to a brief stint at KPLC in Lake Charles and back to WDSU, Brown’s personality, constant smile, soothing voice and knowledge of just about everything and everybody has been his trademark.
“It didn’t matter who you were, you trusted Ro,” said Ed Daniels, who worked with Brown for nine years at WDSU and who's been a close friend since their college days at Loyola. “That’s his greatest legacy because Ro never dealt in bad information or rumors.
“He has that great ability to put people at ease, even if it isn’t during a great moment in their lives. That goes back to the trust factor because you knew the guy was going to do right by you.”
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame member Kerry Kittles, a former St. Augustine basketball star, knows what Brown meant to many young athletes like himself.
“Ro did community building by spotlighting young athletes and honoring their achievements,” Kittles said. “He has this ability to present himself in such a calm way and his humanity shows through. He truly cares.”
Romalice Joseph Brown has been doing just that for a long time.
He was born in the Lower Ninth Ward, one of five children of Peter and Thelma Brown.
His parents taught Ro many things, but the one that sticks out to him was to always be seeking knowledge.
“My dad, especially, was always challenging me with questions about stuff he knew I would have to look up — and this was way before the internet,” Brown said.
“They were always telling me about stuff — who this person was, or what happened at this place. They really emphasized learning.”
Brown had many opportunities to work elsewhere, but except for four years in the Navy, where he met Mary Nance, his wife of 38 years, and two years in St. Louis after Hurricane Katrina, he chose to remain in his native New Orleans.
“No doubt Ro could have made it nationally,” Verrett said. “But Ro always felt this strong connection to New Orleans. He wanted to make a difference in his hometown, which he’s certainly done.
“I’ve never met anyone who has anything bad to say about Ro. Everybody loves him.”