JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The stains on Emmitt Williams’ jersey told the story of what it took for LSU to beat Yale in the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

Blood. Sweat. And soft drinks.

Williams turned himself into a 225-pound projectile during the second half as he crashed into press row chasing a loose ball, sending reporters and carbonated beverages flying.

Fortunately for Williams and the tightly packed media contingent, no one was hurt.

Fortunately for LSU, it was just a memorable highlight that embodied the Tigers’ grit and survival instincts in a 79-74 victory.

The Tigers’ play at times was breathtaking, their talent overwhelming the studious-but-physically-overmatched Bulldogs. Watching Kavell Bigby-Williams swat shots, Naz Reid use his airliner-like wingspan to vacuum up rebounds and Skylar Mays Eurostep to the basket for two more of his team-high 19 points was mega-impressive.

But time and again this season LSU has turned what Charles Barkley said about the Tigers after their win into an axiom. This game was no different.

“They’re undisciplined at times,” Sir Charles said, “but there’s no team in the tournament as talented as LSU.”

There’s no team like LSU in the tournament, period. Talented, troubled LSU.

The Tigers tipped off their first NCAA tournament game since 2015 again without head coach Will Wade, still under an LSU-levied restraining order because he refuses to talk about that FBI wiretap that has everyone else talking. There’s a Will, but there’s not a way for him back to the LSU bench under the current impasse.

“I wish he’d come in and just tell the truth,” LSU athletic director Joe Alleva told WatchStadium.com. “I can handle the truth even if it’s bad.”

The Wade factor was enough to make LSU look like the Ming vase of No. 3 seeds — beautiful, but fragile. It was more than enough to make Yale look like a trendy pick to make the Tigers a one-and-doner like Florida did in last week’s SEC tournament.

As against the Gators, the Tigers breezed over the first bar like LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis clearing 18 feet. They went up 9-0 in the first 2:40, forcing Yale coach James Jones to spend an early timeout.

LSU built and built its lead until it reached a seemingly insurmountable 18 points just two minutes into the second half, a Reid free throw putting the Tigers up 49-31.

But Yale had no quit in it. The Bulldogs’ seniors were on the team that fought back from 23 down to Duke in Yale’s last NCAA appearance in 2016 to get within five before losing 71-64. In the desperate closing seconds, the Bulldogs got as close as three.

Close games have been the Tigers’ roommate this season. Seven games decided in overtime. Sixteen games decided by six points or less.

Make it 17. Just because LSU was staring offseason oblivion in the face was no reason to expect panic to infiltrate the Tigers’ disco.

“We’re used to finishing off games,” freshman guard Javonte Smart said. “We’ve had a lot of hard-fought games at the end. But somehow we still seem to fight through it.”

The Tigers wouldn’t have gotten through the Wayde Sims tragedy and the Will Wade controversy and won 27 games and an SEC regular-season title if they didn’t have some tough stuff in their innards. Yale spent the final minute of the game launching 3-pointers (making three) and fouling Tigers, but LSU responded by making 9 of 10 at the line.

It’s a formula that the Tigers will have to repeat if they are to keep winning in this tournament, starting with Saturday’s second-round game against No. 6-seeded Maryland.

“No discredit to Yale,” Reid said, “but it’s going to be a lot of tougher teams going forward.”

Maryland (23-10), which barely held off Belmont 79-77 in Thursday’s second game, looks a lot like LSU: tall, beefy, and missing something or it wouldn’t have lost 10 games.

If Maryland advances, the Terrapins will be playing 10 miles from their campus in front of friendly folk. If it’s LSU, the Tigers are sure to be taunted again by people bringing up the FBI and pay-for-play scenarios.

Good luck if you think that will penetrate the Tigers’ force field. The court has become this team’s sanctuary, no matter how frenetic the court may get.

“Outside noise, we can’t worry about that,” LSU interim coach Tony Benford said. “All we can control is the inside noise.”

A little dry cleaning, and the Tigers will be ready to go again Saturday.