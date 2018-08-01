Ed Orgeron will help out his $2.5 million-per-year defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda, by focusing on the position group he coached for more than a decade.
“I’m going to be very involved in coaching the defensive line this year,” Orgeron said at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting Wednesday afternoon in Tiger Stadium. “Me and (defensive line coach) Dennis Johnson, we’re going to be more active. We’re gonna get up the field and penetrate, and we’re gonna have some fun.”
Orgeron, who has never been a defensive coordinator, was LSU’s defensive line coach before he was promoted to interim head coach in 2016.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The added focus, Orgeron said, should help LSU “be more aggressive on defense, to cause more tackles for loss, to get more sacks, get more picks. To be really productive on defense.”
Other than team sacks (3.0 per game in 2017), the Tigers ranked outside the top 50 nationally in tackles for loss (tied 64th, 5.9 per game) and interceptions (tied 54th, 12 total) last season.
LSU ranked 14th in scoring defense (18.9 points allowed per game) and 12th in total defense (316 yards allowed per game), but neither of those statistics generally help a team’s offense out with additional or better scoring opportunities.
Aranda wanted to transition the defense toward more aggressive tendencies, and Orgeron said “you’ll see a little more movement, a little more blitzing than we’ve done in the past.”
Junior Rashard Lawrence and sophomore Glen Logan are the starting defensive ends going into fall camp, Orgeron said, although Texas Tech transfer Breiden Fehoko could compete for a spot if he gets moved back to the position.
Fehoko is filling in the nose tackle position for former SEC all-freshman nose tackle Ed Alexander, who missed spring practice with what Orgeron called “a minor setback.”
Freshman Tyler Shelvin might also emerge as a steady contributor at nose tackle. Orgeron said the 6-3, 378-pounder “has flashes of” former LSU great and current Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Glenn Dorsey.
Dorsey, one of LSU’s most decorated players, won the Lombardi Award, Outland Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Lott Trophy as a member of the 2007 national championship team.
“He’s the first one I’ve seen that has that talent, that quickness, that pad level,” Orgeron said. “He’s not there yet.”
Asked if the line had the potential to be one of his best, Orgeron demurred.
“We’ll see,” he said. “I know this: We have a lot of depth. We have some young guys there. We can rotate a bunch of guys. Rashard’s coming back, giving us a lot of strength. Alexander is healthy. Looking forward to seeing Breiden in camp. He had a good spring, a good offseason. I think he’s going to have a tremendous year along with Glen Logan.”